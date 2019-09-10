As Greenlight Cap Re LTD (GLRE) Shares Declined, Nfc Investments Has Trimmed Stake; Tnb Financial Has Increased Its Stake in Amgen (AMGN) by $341,712

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd (GLRE) by 61.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc sold 76,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.13% . The hedge fund held 48,303 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $525,000, down from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $361.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.6. About 164,129 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 40.78% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 24/04/2018 – NFLX, TSLA, GM and 1 more: Social Capital is long all of Greenlight’s shorts, the afternoon just got interesting #sohn2018 – ! $NFLX $TSLA $GM $GLRE; 15/05/2018 – Nitorum Capital LP Exits Position in Greenlight Capital; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 30/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re 1Q Loss/Shr $3.85; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S 1Q 13.6% LOSS IS AMONG THE WORST IN ITS HISTORY; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT ADDED IAC, TPR, BLMN, ANF, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – GreenLight Business Model Competition Announces Finalists for Its Sixth Annual Contest; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Re Provides Accurate Information in Response to Erroneous Research Report; 15/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re Management Believes Greenlight Re Should Not Be Classified as a PFIC

Tnb Financial increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 1,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 23,847 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53M, up from 22,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $6.42 during the last trading session, reaching $195.92. About 3.55M shares traded or 16.16% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Cuts 2018 View To EPS $11.30-EPS $12.28; 19/03/2018 – Mersana Strengthens Bd of Directors Leadership With Appointment of Willard H. Dere, M.D., Professor at the University of Utah and Retired Chief Medical Officer of Amgen; 23/03/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recognizing That Repatha® (evolocumab) Prevents Heart Attacks And Strokes; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVED AIMOVIG (ERENUMAB-AOOE) FOR THE PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULT; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN, NOVARTIS: FDA APPROVES AIMOVIG FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON AND SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech’s cardio interloper clears a hurdle with sights on Regeneron, Amgen; 29/03/2018 – FDA Granted the Approval of Blincyto to Amgen Inc; 13/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Humira Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in Latest Week: Symphony; 22/05/2018 – Amgen Announces Voting Results Of Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

Nfc Investments Llc, which manages about $1.00 billion and $338.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 18,651 shares to 136,755 shares, valued at $11.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Short Term Bond Etf (BSV) by 4,962 shares to 183,716 shares, valued at $14.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.