As Greenlight Cap Re LTD (GLRE) Market Valuation Declined, Nfc Investments Trimmed by $766,970 Its Position; Linscomb & Williams Has Boosted Position in Chevron New (CVX) by $394,584 as Stock Rose

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 3,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,593 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34M, up from 56,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $125.1. About 2.68 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED TO APPROVE, ON ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AT STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECT BASE PLUS SHALE AND TIGHT PRODUCTION TO INCREASE 2 PCT -3 PCT EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022- PRESENTATION; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 08:04 PM; 05/04/2018 – Kemira signs multiyear polymer supply agreement with Chevron; 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-At energy summit, climate pits U.S. against Europe; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/25/2018 09:47 PM; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B FY18 Investment Progra; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 08:33 AM; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – APPROVED MERGER INVOLVING CHINA’S LARGEST PETROLEUM REFINERY OWNER, HONG KONG BASED SINOPEC CORP AND CHEVRON SOUTH AFRICA

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd (GLRE) by 61.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc sold 76,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 48,303 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $525,000, down from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $315.77 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.6. About 192,789 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 30.30% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.73% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 30/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL 1Q LOSS/SHR $3.85; 06/03/2018 Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Launches Innovation Unit; 18/05/2018 – Enel, Iberdrola Get Brazil Antitrust Greenlight for Eletropaulo Bids; 15/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 23/04/2018 – Greenlight’s David Einhorn Addresses Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S 1Q 13.6% LOSS IS AMONG THE WORST IN ITS HISTORY; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Adds IAC, Exits Chemours, Cuts Apple: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold GLRE shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 16.91 million shares or 2.03% less from 17.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 410,591 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Comml Bank Of America Corp De invested in 28,278 shares. Sei Investments Co owns 1,341 shares. Usca Ria Limited Co holds 18,950 shares. Moon Capital Management Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 70,205 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Grp Inc accumulated 2,635 shares or 0% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 16,703 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd owns 8,801 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 0% or 23,903 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 37,514 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Davis Selected Advisers has 0.11% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Com reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy Greenlight Re And Never Sell – Seeking Alpha” on March 14, 2015, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Greenlight Capital Re: The Time Is Now – Seeking Alpha” published on November 05, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Stocks Jump on Huawei Delay – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Greenlight Capital Re Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on October 23, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Greenlight Re Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Nfc Investments Llc, which manages about $1.00 billion and $338.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 13,645 shares to 664,303 shares, valued at $27.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The 7 Best Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Whatâ€™s Good Can Sometimes Be Bad – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Chevron Corporation (CVX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Supply draw, Gulf of Mexico storm push oil prices upward – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Consider Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.37 million activity. 7,200 shares were sold by Ourada Jeanette L, worth $838,808.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Cap Mgmt has 49,235 shares. Wealthquest Corporation, a Ohio-based fund reported 8,395 shares. 537,822 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). 14,656 are held by Alta Cap Limited Liability. Goodman reported 49,485 shares. Victory Inc holds 0.16% or 576,072 shares in its portfolio. High Pointe Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 2.34% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). The Utah-based Ronna Sue Cohen has invested 0.36% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 2,341 are held by Buckingham Capital Inc. Michigan-based Csat Investment Advisory Lp has invested 0% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 1.2% or 318,127 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Halsey Associates Ct has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Naples Global Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% or 7,052 shares. Da Davidson & has invested 0.35% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Rus Mid Cap Etf (IWR) by 8,639 shares to 30,086 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,331 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).