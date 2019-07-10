As Greenlight Cap Re LTD (GLRE) Market Valuation Declined, Nfc Investments Lowered Its Holding by $766,970; Td Capital Management Trimmed Position in Autozone (AZO) by $9.83 Million

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd (GLRE) by 61.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc sold 76,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 48,303 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $525,000, down from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $320.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.73. About 6,341 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 30.30% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.73% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED CC, JCP, VREX, KSS, BBY IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT RE COMMENTS ON SUNESIS CAPITAL RESEARCH REPORT; 11/05/2018 – Fiduciary Management Inc. Exits Position in Greenlight Capital; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Re Provides Accurate Info in Response to Research Report; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 06/03/2018 Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Launches Innovation Unit; 18/05/2018 – Enel, Iberdrola Get Brazil Antitrust Greenlight for Eletropaulo Bids; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 01/05/2018 – DAVID EINHORN TALKS ON GREENLIGHT RE’S EARNINGS CALL; 23/04/2018 – Greenlight’s David Einhorn Addresses Sohn Conference: TOPLive

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc analyzed 9,600 shares as the company's stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72 million, down from 23,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $1144.77. About 19,489 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500.

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45M and $474.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 65,385 shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $83.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd by 156,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 517,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.83 EPS, up 17.75% or $3.29 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $535.47 million for 13.11 P/E if the $21.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bailard has 0.11% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 1,678 shares. Victory Cap Management has invested 0.16% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Lee Danner Bass holds 0.02% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 215 shares. Check Capital Ca, a California-based fund reported 904 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion National Bank has invested 0.03% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Stephens Ar has 0.03% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 1,132 shares. Fred Alger has invested 0% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Hartford Inv Co has 0.08% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 515 shares. The Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.1% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Wellington Mngmt Llp has 0.02% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 70,358 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 35,359 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Reliance Trust Company Of Delaware, a Delaware-based fund reported 574 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 7,680 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 1,000 are held by Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Ltd.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.26 million activity.

Nfc Investments Llc, which manages about $1.00 billion and $338.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 18,651 shares to 136,755 shares, valued at $11.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

