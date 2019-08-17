As Greenlight Cap Re LTD (GLRE) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Nfc Investments Decreased Its Holding by $766,970; As Ball (BLL) Shares Rose, Verition Fund Management Trimmed Position

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 71.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 9,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The hedge fund held 3,741 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216,000, down from 13,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $79.63. About 1.40 million shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 27/03/2018 – MASTER A MILLION™ BOUNCING BALL RECEIVES PRESTIGIOUS ACTIVITY TOY OF THE YEAR AWARD AT THE TOY & BABY INDUSTRY AWARDS IN SWEDEN; 05/03/2018 – FDA: Synthes (USA) Products LLC- 2.5 mm Reaming Rod, Ball tip, 950 mm, sterile, Part Number: 351.706S Reaming Rods are intended; 16/03/2018 – Fashion at the Frick: The Museum Hosts Annual Young Fellows Ball; 05/03/2018 – FDA: Synthes (USA) Products LLC- 2.5 mm Reaming Rod, Ball tip with extension, 950 mm, sterile, Part Number: 351.707S Reaming; 04/05/2018 – Saga of the Toxic Ball Fields; 27/03/2018 – CRICKET AUSTRALIA SAYS ONLY STEVE SMITH, DAVID WARNER AND CAMEROON BANCROFT INVOLVED IN BALL TAMPERING; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Ball Corp. Snr Secd Debt Rec Rtg To ‘1’ From ‘2’; 30/05/2018 – BALL CORP – BALL AEROSPACE CHOSEN TO DEVELOP, BUILD WIDE FIELD INSTRUMENT OPTICAL MECHANICAL ASSEMBLY FOR NASA’S WIDE FIELD INFRARED SURVEY TELESCOPE; 25/04/2018 – BALL DECLARES QTRLY DIV OKS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 04/05/2018 – BT KAREN RICHARDSON AND TONY BALL WILL STEP DOWN FROM BOARD

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd (GLRE) by 61.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc sold 76,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.13% . The hedge fund held 48,303 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $525,000, down from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $357.75 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.73. About 101,011 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 40.78% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 30/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re 1Q Loss/Shr $3.85; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Re Provides Accurate Information in Response to Erroneous Research Report; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re Believes Report’s Assessment of the Co, Its Business and Strategy Is Fundamentally Flawed; 06/03/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LAUNCHES INNOVATION UNIT; 13/03/2018 – GreenLight Business Model Competition Announces Finalists for Its Sixth Annual Contest; 18/05/2018 – Enel, Iberdrola Get Brazil Antitrust Greenlight for Eletropaulo Bids; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED CC, JCP, VREX, KSS, BBY IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re 1Q Loss $142.8M; 01/05/2018 – DAVID EINHORN TALKS ON GREENLIGHT RE’S EARNINGS CALL; 30/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT RE CALLS SUNESIS REPORT ‘ERRONEOUS’

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.06% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Security invested in 0.02% or 1,105 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.02% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 20,410 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 40,766 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 104,018 shares. Thomas White Ltd has 0.19% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 18,132 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp has 1,487 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.06% or 60,472 shares in its portfolio. Old National Bank In owns 122,411 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 0% or 4,229 shares in its portfolio. 4.40M were accumulated by Jackson Square Prtnrs Ltd. Addenda Capital owns 30,654 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0.18% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Millennium Mgmt Lc owns 9,348 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $2.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 7,677 shares to 14,061 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 52,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

