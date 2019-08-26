As Greenhill & Co (GHL) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder South Dakota Investment Council Lowered Its Position; Bank Of New York Mellon (BK) Valuation Declined While Raymond James Trust Lowered Its Holding

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 8,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 151,423 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.64M, down from 159,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $41.21. About 249,269 shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 15/03/2018 – 35GO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/03/2018 – 32GV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 29/05/2018 – BD14: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 12/03/2018 – 38LA: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of BNY Trade Insurance, Ltd. and The Hamilton Insurance Corp; 15/05/2018 – 32XF: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 07/03/2018 – Ireland chooses BNY Mellon to manage Apple escrow fund; 08/05/2018 – 60AB: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 26/03/2018 – BNY Mellon AMNA names new head of investment strategy; 10/04/2018 – 90MG: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Greenhill & Co Inc (GHL) by 31.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council sold 71,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.43% . The institutional investor held 156,915 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, down from 228,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Greenhill & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.45% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.65. About 45,335 shares traded. Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) has declined 48.12% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.12% the S&P500. Some Historical GHL News: 20/03/2018 – GREENHILL ADDS JPMORGAN DEALMAKER MALLY AMID A FLURRY OF HIRING; 04/05/2018 – GREENHILL & CO INC GHL.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $19; 03/05/2018 – Greenhill 1Q EPS 21c; 01/05/2018 – Michael Masterson to Join Greenhill in New York as Head of Transportation Corporate Advisory; 09/05/2018 – Greenhill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 44% to 19 Days; 19/03/2018 – GREENHILL HIRES AUGUSTINE AS CO-HEAD NA FINANCING ADVISORY; 14/03/2018 – Adam Troso to Join Greenhill in New York as a Managing Director and Head of Real Estate Corporate Advisory for North America; 19/03/2018 – NEIL A. AUGUSTINE TO JOIN GREENHILL IN NEW YORK AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND CO-HEAD OF NORTH AMERICAN FINANCING ADVISORY & RESTRUCTURING; 02/05/2018 – Matthew Morris to Join Greenhill in New York as Head of Insurance Corporate Advisory; 03/05/2018 – Greenhill 1Q Rev $87.5M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold GHL shares while 46 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 17.45 million shares or 1.02% less from 17.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 0% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Pinebridge Lp accumulated 2,588 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 13,317 shares stake. Matarin Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.58% invested in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) for 371,318 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0% or 1,876 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0% or 15,226 shares. Ellington Mgmt Grp Ltd has 0.06% invested in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Gsa Capital Llp has invested 0.04% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). First Manhattan Com invested in 0% or 279 shares. Vanguard holds 0% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) or 2.51M shares. 19,533 are held by Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership. Capital Mgmt Va accumulated 697,563 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Technologies has invested 0.01% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL).

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) by 97,280 shares to 559,380 shares, valued at $4.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Med Hldgs Corp (NYSE:SEM) by 133,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,400 shares, and has risen its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $942.54 million for 10.30 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca, California-based fund reported 12,100 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corporation, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,279 shares. Hikari Tsushin holds 235,056 shares or 2.63% of its portfolio. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 75,076 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.06% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). National Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 268,324 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Lc holds 0.04% or 2,163 shares in its portfolio. Finance Serv accumulated 408 shares or 0% of the stock. Spinnaker Tru accumulated 4,951 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 36,314 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Park Corporation Oh owns 213,406 shares. Community State Bank Na accumulated 4,183 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 0.01% or 3,360 shares. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Mngmt invested in 0.09% or 6,035 shares. Security Trust Communication has 0.01% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK).

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IJR) by 12,645 shares to 149,614 shares, valued at $11.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard by 28,596 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Com Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).