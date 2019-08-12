As Greenhill & Co (GHL) Market Valuation Declined, Capital Management Has Decreased Stake; Aon Plc (AON) Holding Has Upped by Cantillon Capital Management Llc

Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Greenhill & Co Inc (GHL) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp sold 16,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.43% . The institutional investor held 697,563 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.01M, down from 714,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Greenhill & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $14.27. About 203,591 shares traded. Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) has declined 48.12% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.12% the S&P500. Some Historical GHL News: 29/03/2018 – Greenhill Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – GREENHILL 1Q EPS 21C, EST. LOSS/SHR 7.0C; 01/05/2018 – Michael Masterson to Join Greenhill in New York as Head of Transportation Corporate Advisory; 26/03/2018 – Greenhill’s Bok Seeks to Prove Critics Wrong About M&A Boutique; 02/05/2018 – Matthew Morris to Join Greenhill in New York as Head of Insurance Corporate Advisory; 02/04/2018 – Nick Melton to Join Greenhill in New York as Head of Telecommunications & Infrastructure Corporate Advisory; 20/03/2018 – GREENHILL ADDS JPMORGAN DEALMAKER MALLY AMID A FLURRY OF HIRING; 03/05/2018 – Greenhill 1Q EPS 21c; 09/05/2018 – Greenhill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 44% to 19 Days; 27/03/2018 – GREENHILL & CO INC GHL.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10.50 FROM $10

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 148,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.82 million, up from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $186.44. About 410,032 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.97, EST. $2.81; 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA; 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board; 03/04/2018 – Aon: despite slight decline, financial health of defined benefit pension plans remains strong in first quarter; 15/05/2018 – Aon PLC Will Retire Remaining Business Unit Brands, Aon Risk Solutions and Aon Benfield, and Go-to-Market as Aon; 26/03/2018 – Aon Benfield’s Connolly to retire; 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE; 16/03/2018 – Aon PLC: Robert S. Morrison to Retire From Board June 22; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold GHL shares while 46 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 17.45 million shares or 1.02% less from 17.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Ltd Liability Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 594 shares. Regions Financial owns 19 shares. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 202,235 shares or 0% of the stock. The Washington-based Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 6,751 shares. 49 are owned by Federated Pa. Mackenzie reported 15,000 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) for 26,602 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). First Mercantile Trust holds 0.04% or 7,280 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al stated it has 11,169 shares. Moreover, Ancora Advsr Llc has 0.24% invested in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Moreover, Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp has 0.01% invested in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) for 14,585 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL).

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58M and $363.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 41,766 shares to 135,564 shares, valued at $11.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hospitality Pptys Tr (NYSE:HPT) by 251,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 492,984 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

