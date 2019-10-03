As Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Valuation Declined, Holder Hawkeye Capital Management Lowered Its Holding; As Mylan N V (MYL) Market Value Declined, Orbimed Advisors Has Trimmed by $66.28 Million Its Stake

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 64.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc sold 126,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The hedge fund held 70,511 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 197,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $908.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $27.97. About 214,426 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/03/2018 Greenbrier to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2018; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – OWEN WHITEHALL HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL SOURCING; 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER – DUMPING PRACTICES IN CHINA, UNFAIR SUBSIDIZED INVESTMENTS BY STATE-OWNED COS NEED TO BE CONTROLLED AND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS DOING THAT; 08/03/2018 – Greenbrier at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Net $61.6M

Orbimed Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 71.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 3.49M shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.15 million, down from 4.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $18.77. About 2.63 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 11/04/2018 – Mylan Will Be Responsible for Sales Activity of Product in European Countries; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer Receives Complete Response Letter From FDA on Proposed Trastuzumab Biosimilar; 03/05/2018 – Coherus BioSciences Re-Submits Biologics License Application for CHS-1701 (Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Candidate); 10/05/2018 – Mylan: Search Warrants Were Issued by Public Prosecutor’s Office in Milan Over Interactions With an Italian Hospital and Sales of Some Drugs; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Pdt Through an Investment and Partnership With Israeli Co Mapi Pharma; 06/04/2018 – Mylan: Closing of Offering Expected on April 9; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 To Mylan’s Offering; 27/03/2018 – Mylan and Biocon Receive Approvals from the European Commission and TGA Australia for Semglee™, Biosimilar Insulin Glargine; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN ACQUIRED RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS ON MELOXICAM; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits important goal

Analysts await Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, down 8.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.25 per share. MYL’s profit will be $593.26 million for 4.08 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Mylan N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.65% EPS growth.

