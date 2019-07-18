As Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Valuation Declined, Hawkeye Capital Management Increased Stake by $1.64 Million; Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Shareholder Ecor1 Capital Has Lowered Position as Stock Value Declined

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 35.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 51,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.38% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 197,201 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, up from 145,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $899.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $27.68. About 392,167 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 27.21% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE WILL BE $2.4 – $2.6 BLN; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Rev $629.3M; 16/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Marlinton, Alderson keep close eye on Greenbrier River flooding; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER – DUMPING PRACTICES IN CHINA, UNFAIR SUBSIDIZED INVESTMENTS BY STATE-OWNED COS NEED TO BE CONTROLLED AND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS DOING THAT; 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c; 08/03/2018 – Greenbrier at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 16/03/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier

Ecor1 Capital Llc decreased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 52.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc sold 1.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 33.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.71M, down from 2.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $357.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.97. About 61,483 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 62.10% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Assembly Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASMB); 07/05/2018 – Assembly Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 80c; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Congress™ (EASL); 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Presents Positive Interim Data from Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731 in HBV Patients in a Late-Breaker Session at the EASL Conference; 12/04/2018 – ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC ASMB.O SAYS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; PLANNING UNDERWAY FOR PHASE 2A STUDIES BEGINNING SUMMER 2018; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in Late-Breaker Poster at EASL; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Graham Cooper as Chief Financial Officer and Operating Chief; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Helen S. Kim to Board of Directors

More notable recent The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower; Greenbrier Misses Q3 Views – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “More on Greenbrier Q1 results; share rise in pre-market – Seeking Alpha” on January 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Greenbrier Seeks To Bolster North American Rail Manufacturing Assets – Benzinga” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Greenbrier slumps after outlook disappoints – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,800 are owned by Quantbot Tech Lp. 38,000 were reported by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited holds 58,601 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Franklin Inc has 0.02% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 1,754 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 49,904 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Legal And General Public Limited Company reported 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Management LP has 0.05% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Foster Motley stated it has 0.19% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Cambridge Advsrs Inc invested 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Invesco Ltd accumulated 0% or 167,997 shares. First Midwest Financial Bank Division reported 10,212 shares.

Analysts await Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-1.10 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.20 from last year’s $-1.3 per share. After $-1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Assembly Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% negative EPS growth.