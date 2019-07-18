As Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Stock Price Declined, Hawkeye Capital Management Increased Position; Smith Salley & Associates Raised Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $755,985

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 35.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 51,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.38% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 197,201 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, up from 145,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $916.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $28.22. About 295,625 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 27.21% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 16/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Marlinton, Alderson keep close eye on Greenbrier River flooding; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EPS $1.91; 08/03/2018 – Greenbrier at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE WILL BE $2.4 – $2.6 BLN; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – OWEN WHITEHALL HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL SOURCING; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EBITDA $79.1M; 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 7,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 162,615 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.46M, up from 155,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $113.99. About 11.19 million shares traded or 0.72% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – BID CORP. SAYS JP MORGAN CUTS STAKE IN CO. TO 9.47% FROM 11.4%; 25/05/2018 – EIDOS THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, BARCLAYS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 15/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Farrell Sees China Committed to Opening Up: TOPLive; 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Intrepid European Adds LVMH, Cuts Covestro; 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Decrease 25% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan’s Daniel Pinto sees possible 40 pct correction in equity markets – Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS BANK CAN EARN 17 PCT RETURN ON TANGIBLE EQUITY ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 27,515 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 31,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street has 968,945 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks holds 19,000 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 10,273 shares. Dean Capital Mgmt holds 1.67% or 30,915 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Mgmt has invested 0.07% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 44,062 shares. Hawkeye Capital Management Limited Co holds 197,201 shares. Bragg Fin Advsrs Incorporated reported 129,425 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advsrs has 39 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 299,878 shares. Voloridge Inv Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Moreover, Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt holds 38,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Investments Lc holds 1.89% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 8.02M shares. E&G Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 1.94% or 43,552 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Gp Lc invested in 0.29% or 33,369 shares. Guardian Cap Advsr Lp owns 99,699 shares. Eagle Capital Ltd Llc holds 1.83% or 30,853 shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 8,296 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0.47% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hollow Brook Wealth Lc has 8,116 shares. Pioneer Tru Bankshares N A Or holds 64,929 shares or 2.83% of its portfolio. Seabridge Advsr Ltd Com holds 1.52% or 44,856 shares. Btr Incorporated has 163,465 shares for 3.18% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 26,011 shares. Artemis Investment Management Llp holds 265,180 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Schmidt P J Inv holds 1.11% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 37,347 shares. Bailard Incorporated holds 0.53% or 84,162 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. Another trade for 3,022 shares valued at $317,310 was sold by Friedman Stacey. Petno Douglas B also sold $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S. 13,341 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $1.40M were sold by Beer Lori A. Scher Peter sold $1.96 million worth of stock or 18,679 shares.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94 million and $621.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 81,626 shares to 5,823 shares, valued at $284,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 18,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,220 shares, and cut its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).