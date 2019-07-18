As Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Stock Price Declined, Hawkeye Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $1.64 Million; East Coast Asset Management Increases Holding in American Tower New (AMT)

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 35.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 51,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.38% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 197,201 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 145,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $916.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $28.22. About 295,625 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 27.21% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER – DUMPING PRACTICES IN CHINA, UNFAIR SUBSIDIZED INVESTMENTS BY STATE-OWNED COS NEED TO BE CONTROLLED AND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS DOING THAT; 18/04/2018 – Greenbrier Announces Executive Promotions; 06/03/2018 Greenbrier to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2018; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Net $61.6M; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 16/03/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – OWEN WHITEHALL HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL SOURCING; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.4B-$2.6B

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 14.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 2,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,995 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94 million, up from 17,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $208.74. About 1.10 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Second Quarter Headwinds Temper Expectations For Rail – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GBX – Let’s Discuss The Bull Case – Seeking Alpha” published on April 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Greenbrier Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower; Greenbrier Misses Q3 Views – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest Bankshares Trust Division holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 10,212 shares. 160,445 are held by Dean Assoc. First Tru Advsrs LP holds 0% or 54,121 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 21,908 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Communications accumulated 353 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 10,896 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp reported 0.01% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 21,965 shares. 431 are owned by City. Trexquant Lp invested 0.03% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Bancorp has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). 100,379 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. 30,915 are held by Dean. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.72 million activity. $526,760 worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) was sold by Lara Gustavo on Friday, February 1. $8.45 million worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) shares were sold by Bartlett Thomas A.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How To Look At Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “WashREIT Enters Contracts to Sell Eight Retail Assets, Acquire an Additional Multifamily Asset and Provides Updated 2019 Earnings Guidance – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy This Summer – The Motley Fool” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.