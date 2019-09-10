As Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Stock Price Declined, Hawkeye Capital Management Has Boosted Position; Vaalco Energy (EGY) Holder Tieton Capital Management Has Lifted Stake

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vaalco Energy Inc (EGY) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 429,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 3.44M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70 million, up from 3.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vaalco Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.81M market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.9. About 303,442 shares traded or 19.41% up from the average. VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) has declined 43.00% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EGY News: 22/05/2018 – Vaalco Energy Begun Workover Ops to Restore Production to 2 Wells Shut-In on Avouma Platform; 07/03/2018 Vaalco Energy 4Q EPS 6c; 22/05/2018 – VAALCO Energy, Inc. Announces Early Repayment of IFC Debt and that the Workover Program Is Now Underway; 07/03/2018 – Vaalco Energy 4Q Net $3.43M; 22/05/2018 – VAALCO ENERGY – ESTIMATES NET PRODUCTION OF APPROXIMATELY 750 NET BARRELS OF OIL PER DAY MAY BE RESTORED IF BOTH WORKOVERS ARE SUCCESSFUL; 22/05/2018 – Vaalco Energy Boosts Financial Position Ahead of Planned Offshore Development Drilling Campaign in Gabon — Market Mover; 07/03/2018 – VAALCO ENERGY INC – FOR 2018, COMPANY ESTIMATES THAT ITS OPERATIONAL CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN IS ABOUT $30 PER BARREL OF OIL SALES; 22/05/2018 – VAALCO ENERGY – BEGUN WORKOVER OPERATIONS LAST WEEK TO RESTORE PRODUCTION TO TWO WELLS CURRENTLY SHUT-IN ON AVOUMA PLATFORM; 07/03/2018 – VAALCO ENERGY INC – VAALCO’S PRODUCTION EXPENSE GUIDANCE (EXCLUDING WORKOVERS) FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS $36 TO $42 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Vaalco Energy 4Q Rev $17.2M

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 35.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 51,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The hedge fund held 197,201 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 145,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.80 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.07% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $28.64. About 725,741 shares traded or 37.36% up from the average. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Net $61.6M; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EBITDA $79.1M; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c; 18/04/2018 – Greenbrier Announces Executive Promotions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Dean Cap Mngmt owns 30,915 shares. Olstein Capital Mngmt Lp owns 185,000 shares. Ohio-based Dean Llc has invested 0.75% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Voya Management Ltd Liability holds 0% or 12,608 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Llc invested in 0% or 13,484 shares. Nordea Investment Ab reported 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). 21,965 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. City Com holds 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 431 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management invested in 0.01% or 38,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Franklin Res Inc holds 0.02% or 1.06M shares in its portfolio. Jennison Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 18,228 shares. Moreover, Pinebridge LP has 0.02% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 37,721 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Ltd owns 138,592 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $287,567 activity. The insider Thomas William R bought $3,713. Another trade for 100,000 shares valued at $168,000 was made by Knapp Alfred John Jr. on Tuesday, May 14. On Friday, May 24 DesAutels David bought $20,234 worth of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) or 11,764 shares. FAWTHROP ANDREW LAWRENCE bought $3,360 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.