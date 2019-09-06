As Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Olstein Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Stake; Stockbridge Partners Has Trimmed Holding in Tyler Technologies (TYL) by $61.76 Million

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 78.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 81,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 185,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96M, up from 103,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $792.11M market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $24.39. About 45,490 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.4B-$2.6B; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Net $61.6M; 16/03/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward; 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Greenbrier Announces Executive Promotions; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greenbrier Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBX); 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 34.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 302,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 568,568 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.22 million, down from 871,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $260.66. About 43,733 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – APPOINTED PRESIDENT, H. LYNN MOORE JR., AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 10, 2018; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – TRANSACTION WILL NOT BE ACCRETIVE TO TYLER’S EARNINGS IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.73 TO $4.83, EST. $4.78; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 24; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC TYL.N SAYS JOHN S. MARR JR APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 12/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Tyler EAM; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 10/05/2018 – TYLER: H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES SAYS MARR JR. BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90 million and $606.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 130,700 shares to 61,300 shares, valued at $5.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,000 shares, and cut its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23,793 are held by Da Davidson & Co. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated holds 6 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,387 shares. Chicago Equity Lc stated it has 32,405 shares. Regions Fincl has 32 shares. Geode Management holds 378,120 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Company owns 21,908 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. First Hawaiian Natl Bank owns 1,250 shares for 0% of their portfolio. American Bank & Trust, Texas-based fund reported 48,152 shares. The Sweden-based Nordea Invest Mgmt has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Principal Fincl Inc reported 0.01% stake. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Invesco accumulated 167,997 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 6,929 shares. Bright Rock Capital owns 0.55% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 8,000 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 2,239 shares. Asset One reported 10,894 shares. Stevens Capital Management LP stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,295 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Brown Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 4.18% or 2.02M shares. 3.81M are held by Blackrock. Brighton Jones accumulated 0.06% or 2,588 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. 42 are held by Signaturefd Limited Com. Camarda Advsr Ltd Co invested in 0% or 11 shares. Kornitzer Cap Ks reported 0.34% stake. Sq Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 6.05% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Chicago Equity Limited reported 0.03% stake.

