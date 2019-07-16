As Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Market Value Declined, Hawkeye Capital Management Increased Its Position; Crossvault Capital Management Lowered Its Holding in Intel (INTC) by $5.29 Million

Crossvault Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (INTC) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc sold 99,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,225 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $495,000, down from 108,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $49.29. About 12.21M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Growth in Data Center Business Powers Intel’s Strong Results (Video); 09/03/2018 – Intel reportedly considers bid for Broadcom; 08/03/2018 – McAfee Closes Acquisition of TunnelBear, Enhancing Its Advanced Cybersecurity Portfolio to Protect Consumers from Device to Cloud; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board of Directors Elects New Director and Extends Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chairman Until 2019; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK A/S ASETEK.OL – IN ANTICIPATION OF FORTHCOMING PRODUCT ANNOUNCEMENTS, ASETEK TODAY ANNOUNCED AN ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL TO PROVIDE HOT WATER LIQUID COOLING; 28/05/2018 – JCDECAUX SIGNS EXCLUSIVE CONTRACT WITH CIR GLOBAL AIRPORT INTEL; 14/03/2018 – VWR, Part of Avantor, Receives Intel’s Prestigious Supplier Continuous Quality Improvement Award; 25/05/2018 – U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Investigating Age-Discrimination Claims Against Intel; 16/04/2018 – RAVE Computer named Intel Partner of the Year

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 35.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 51,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.38% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 197,201 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, up from 145,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.99 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $29.43. About 306,005 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 27.21% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house; 16/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Marlinton, Alderson keep close eye on Greenbrier River flooding; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – OWEN WHITEHALL HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL SOURCING; 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results; 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N – CO SUPPORTS IN PARTICULAR TARIFFS ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY FOR SOME FINISHED REAL PRODUCTS FROM CHINA – CEO ON CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE WILL BE $2.4 – $2.6 BLN; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Employees Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 27,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hgk Asset Mgmt Inc owns 7,760 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has 21,353 shares. Verition Fund Limited Company reported 21,908 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 0.01% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). City Hldgs has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Legal & General Grp Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 97,846 shares. Bridgeway Management Incorporated holds 164,400 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Principal Fincl Grp holds 0.01% or 287,664 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). 41,104 are held by Foster & Motley. Brighton Jones Ltd has invested 0.26% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Lsv Asset Management holds 720,245 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 EPS, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94 billion for 14.00 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eastern Comml Bank reported 75,765 shares. Trustmark Bank Tru Department invested 0.55% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 68,200 were reported by Midas Mngmt Corporation. Raymond James Services holds 1.27 million shares. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 97,909 shares stake. Moreover, Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 1.89% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 130,865 shares. Amer Century Inc owns 7.80 million shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Schmidt P J Inv Mngmt Inc reported 70,784 shares. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa reported 37,856 shares or 2.35% of all its holdings. Rockland holds 0.16% or 28,426 shares in its portfolio. 25,320 are owned by Edgemoor Invest Inc. Fulton Commercial Bank Na has invested 0.34% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Estabrook Cap Mgmt has 0% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 403,923 shares. 131 were reported by Cypress Capital Limited Company (Wy). Dana Invest Advsr Incorporated has 1.66% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $352,535 activity.