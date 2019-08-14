As Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Stock Value Declined, Holder Dean Capital Management Has Raised Holding; As Check Point Software Tech (CHKP) Market Value Declined, Cambridge Trust Company Has Decreased Its Stake

Cambridge Trust Company decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech (CHKP) by 18.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company sold 2,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 12,932 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, down from 15,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $108.89. About 13,703 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q EPS $1.16; 21/03/2018 – Pierre-Paul Allard, EVP of Worldwide Sales at Check Point Software Technologies, Recognized as 2018 CRN® Channel Chief; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 12/04/2018 – 97% of Organizations Are Unprepared for Gen V Cyber Attacks, Says Check Point Software 2018 Security Report; 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT ISRAEL; 14/05/2018 – April’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Targeting Unpatched Server Vulnerabilities, says Check Point; 04/05/2018 – Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 26/03/2018 – Check Point Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 12 Days

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $763.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $23.51. About 10,360 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EBITDA $79.1M; 18/04/2018 – Greenbrier Announces Executive Promotions; 06/03/2018 Greenbrier to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2018; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Net $61.6M; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N – CO SUPPORTS IN PARTICULAR TARIFFS ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY FOR SOME FINISHED REAL PRODUCTS FROM CHINA – CEO ON CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE WILL BE $2.4 – $2.6 BLN; 16/03/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – MARTIN GRAHAM ASSUMES EXPANDED ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL ENGINEERING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 31,100 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Axa holds 8,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 48,152 were accumulated by American Comml Bank. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 12,100 shares. 27,745 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 6,350 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Polaris Capital Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.1% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc accumulated 0% or 28,548 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 24,643 shares. First Republic Mngmt Inc stated it has 15,928 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust reported 59,000 shares.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00 million and $59.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 20,069 shares to 44,395 shares, valued at $864,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 40,331 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,195 shares, and cut its stake in Astec Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ASTE).

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 1.59% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.26 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $198.88 million for 21.27 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.07% EPS growth.

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) by 3,592 shares to 10,797 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 7,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch.