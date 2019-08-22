As Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Stock Price Declined, Dean Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake by $361,184; Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Increased Holding in Home Depot (HD) as Stock Rose

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 3,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 65,896 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.64 million, up from 62,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $220.4. About 7.55 million shares traded or 87.09% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May; 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $761.44 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.08. About 247,890 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N – CO SUPPORTS IN PARTICULAR TARIFFS ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY FOR SOME FINISHED REAL PRODUCTS FROM CHINA – CEO ON CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Greenbrier to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2018; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER – DUMPING PRACTICES IN CHINA, UNFAIR SUBSIDIZED INVESTMENTS BY STATE-OWNED COS NEED TO BE CONTROLLED AND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS DOING THAT; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE WILL BE $2.4 – $2.6 BLN; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Rev $629.3M; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contravisory Mgmt reported 132 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Investment Management has invested 0.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 217,380 were reported by Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership. 19,500 were accumulated by S&Co. Edgemoor Investment Advsr Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 1,434 shares. Perritt Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 1,836 shares. Aviva Public Ltd accumulated 965,528 shares. Holderness Invs holds 21,749 shares. Coldstream Cap Management has 21,188 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Fragasso Group Inc accumulated 1,763 shares. Usca Ria accumulated 22,818 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Atlantic Union Retail Bank reported 0.35% stake. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.41% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Brown Cap Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Family Corp, a New York-based fund reported 24,666 shares.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 86,637 shares to 349,462 shares, valued at $16.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 70,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,001 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00 million and $59.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hostess Brands Inc by 184,783 shares to 82,019 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 61,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,810 shares, and cut its stake in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX).

