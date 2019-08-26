As Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Stock Declined, Dean Capital Management Upped Stake by $361,184; As Grubhub (GRUB) Market Value Declined, Holder Luxor Capital Group LP Lowered Its Holding by $48.34 Million

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $703.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $21.66. About 298,564 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.4B-$2.6B; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Rev $629.3M; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greenbrier Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBX); 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 18/04/2018 – Greenbrier Announces Executive Promotions; 16/03/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Marlinton, Alderson keep close eye on Greenbrier River flooding; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Net $61.6M; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 61.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp sold 700,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 441,804 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.69M, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $58.26. About 991,663 shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 23/04/2018 – Grubhub: A Good Company at the Wrong Price — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 EBIT $242M-EBIT $262M; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB EXPANDS DELIVERY OFFERING TO 34 ADDED MARKETS NATIONWID; 02/04/2018 – Grubhub Expands Delivery Offering to 34 Additional Markets Nationwide; 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits GrubHub; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 38C; 22/04/2018 – DJ GrubHub Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRUB)

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73B and $2.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 1.22 million shares to 1.31 million shares, valued at $200.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,463 shares, and has risen its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00M and $59.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Merchants Corp (NASDAQ:FRME) by 24,851 shares to 19,731 shares, valued at $727,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 14,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,240 shares, and cut its stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC).