As Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Share Value Declined, Dean Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position; As Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) Share Price Declined, Osmium Partners Lowered Its Holding

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) by 86.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 462,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.86% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 537,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Travelzoo (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.32M market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $11.32. About 54,816 shares traded. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has declined 1.33% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TZOO News: 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q EPS 20c; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q Rev $30.9M; 07/03/2018 – Travelzoo and ITB Survey: 90% of Travellers are Not Yet Ready for the Future of Travel; 05/03/2018 Travelzoo Announces Share Repurchase Program; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 03/05/2018 – Travelzoo Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Travelzoo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TZOO); 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $723.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $22.26. About 858,662 shares traded or 60.17% up from the average. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EBITDA $79.1M; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.4B-$2.6B; 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Rev $629.3M; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold TZOO shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.05 million shares or 10.04% more from 3.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 6,043 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Capital (Trc) stated it has 361 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 1,643 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 986 shares. 23,190 are held by Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corporation. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt Limited owns 25,708 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Co owns 74,392 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California-based California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0% or 457,612 shares. State Street reported 64,870 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt reported 74,200 shares stake. Sei Invs Com has invested 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership reported 47,952 shares. Millennium Management Lc reported 36,429 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 18,155 shares.

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11 million and $118.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (Call) (NYSE:RST) by 191,600 shares to 245,600 shares, valued at $5.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 1.55 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spark Networks Se.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 7 selling transactions for $4.74 million activity. AZZURRO CAPITAL INC had sold 60,591 shares worth $1.15M on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.01% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 100,379 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 402,230 shares. Kennedy Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.07% or 97,666 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Techs Lp invested in 14,800 shares or 0.05% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 48,825 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Global Limited, Korea-based fund reported 8,856 shares. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership accumulated 12,968 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 10,389 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0% or 6 shares. Polaris Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 75,100 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Co invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Dean Assocs Ltd Company holds 0.75% or 160,445 shares in its portfolio. Olstein Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 185,000 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Swiss State Bank accumulated 59,000 shares or 0% of the stock.