As Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Dean Capital Management Boosted Its Holding; Cullen Capital Management Maintains Holding in British American Tobacco Plc ( (BTI)

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in British American Tobacco Plc ( (BTI) by 87.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 34,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,375 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06M, up from 39,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in British American Tobacco Plc ( for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.87. About 935,169 shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 27.12% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.55% the S&P500.

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $985.15M market cap company. The stock increased 3.83% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $30.4. About 874,172 shares traded or 60.26% up from the average. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 27.21% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EBITDA $79.1M; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N – CO SUPPORTS IN PARTICULAR TARIFFS ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY FOR SOME FINISHED REAL PRODUCTS FROM CHINA – CEO ON CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Rev $629.3M; 06/03/2018 Greenbrier to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2018; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – OWEN WHITEHALL HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL SOURCING; 16/03/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EPS $1.91; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) by 28,040 shares to 127,290 shares, valued at $4.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roche Holding Ag (RHHVF) by 3,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,585 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00M and $59.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plexus Corp (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 33,623 shares to 8,325 shares, valued at $507,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 27,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,350 shares, and cut its stake in Legacytexas Financial Group.