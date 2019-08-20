As Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Market Value Declined, Dean Capital Management Has Increased by $361,184 Its Position; Tesla (TSLA) Market Value Rose While Jasper Ridge Partners LP Trimmed Its Holding

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 98.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp sold 159,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 2,271 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $636,000, down from 161,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $225.86. About 3.88 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 21/03/2018 – Tesla Investors Head to Polls on Musk’s $2.6 Billion Pay Plan; 11/05/2018 – TESLA ENGINEERING CHIEF DOUG FIELD TAKING A BREAK FROM COMPANY; 30/05/2018 – Tesla Fixes Model 3 Flaw, Getting Consumer Reports to Change Review; 24/03/2018 – Elon Musk directs Tesla to ‘slow down’ on Norway deliveries, citing local capacity issues; 26/04/2018 – Tesla said Jim Keller, the head of its low-voltage hardware, Autopilot software and infotainment, is leaving the automaker; 11/05/2018 – TSLA/@elonmusk: @DMC_Ryan Tesla will enable orders end of next week for dual motor AWD & performance. Starting production of those in July. Air suspension prob next year. – ! $TSLA; 02/04/2018 – Nasdaq eyes correction as Amazon, Tesla weigh; 13/04/2018 – MUSK: NTSB TAKES A LONG TIME, TESLA CAN’T WAIT TO RELEASE INFO; 12/04/2018 – Auto industry lawyers warn automated driving hype will be a legal matter; 11/05/2018 – Field was responsible for development of new vehicles at Tesla, including the Model 3

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $756.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $22.94. About 282,552 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.4B-$2.6B; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N – CO SUPPORTS IN PARTICULAR TARIFFS ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY FOR SOME FINISHED REAL PRODUCTS FROM CHINA – CEO ON CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – OWEN WHITEHALL HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL SOURCING; 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 06/03/2018 Greenbrier to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greenbrier Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBX); 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88 billion and $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (ACWI) by 110,356 shares to 116,293 shares, valued at $8.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEMG) by 53,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 15 shares. Regent Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 769 shares. 1,724 were reported by Ashfield. Hudock Cap Gp Ltd owns 44 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma reported 1,414 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 2,567 shares stake. Telemus Lc reported 2,189 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 2,989 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Td Management Limited Liability Com holds 100 shares. 1,022 are held by Macquarie Group Incorporated. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 7,530 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 236 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs holds 10,060 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Corp owns 497,586 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. United Kingdom-based Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) Limited has invested 0.15% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. The insider Musk Elon bought 102,880 shares worth $25.00M. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $232,720 was bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00 million and $59.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in La Z Boy Inc (NYSE:LZB) by 49,247 shares to 9,105 shares, valued at $300,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northwestern Corp by 43,601 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,470 shares, and cut its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 14,100 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Bank & Trust Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Millennium Mgmt Ltd holds 27,515 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 45,740 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny owns 81,428 shares. Prudential has invested 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Mirae Asset Glob Limited has 8,856 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 46,333 shares. Georgia-based Voya Inv Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Sg Americas Limited owns 4,693 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 6 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 1,754 shares.