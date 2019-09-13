As Green Plains (GPRE) Stock Price Declined, Slate Path Capital LP Cut Stake by $3.28 Million; Ameriprise Financial Raised Its Holding in Estee Lauder Companies (EL) by $60.99 Million as Stock Price Rose

Slate Path Capital Lp decreased its stake in Green Plains Inc (GPRE) by 53.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp sold 328,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.20% . The hedge fund held 282,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.04 million, down from 610,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in Green Plains Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $411.07M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.77. About 47,341 shares traded. Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has declined 37.52% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.52% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRE News: 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SAYS ETHANOL INDUSTRY LIKELY TO REMAIN FRAGMENTED; 16/05/2018 – Green Plains Fielding Calls About Assets Put Up for Sale: CEO; 19/04/2018 – Green Plains Partners Increases Quarterly Distribution; 13/03/2018 – Luzich Partners Buys New 1.7% Position in Green Plains; 07/05/2018 – Green Plains 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS CEO BECKER SAYS CALLS GIVE `LEVEL OF CONFIDENCE’; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS 1Q REV. $1.0B, EST. $904.7M; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SAYS IT’S RECEIVING `INBOUND CALLS’ FOR ASSETS; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS DOUBTS LIKELIHOOD OF EXPORT RIN IMPLEMENTATION; 15/05/2018 – Green Plains Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies (EL) by 47.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 333,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $188.43 million, up from 696,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $197.03. About 97,854 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES SAYS ON APRIL 16, BOARD OF CO INCREASED ITS SIZE TO 17 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Sales Growth of 18% Drives 24% EPS Increase; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $223.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 141,402 shares to 1.93M shares, valued at $211.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 34,367 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,466 shares, and cut its stake in Providence Service Corp (NASDAQ:PRSC).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $399.88 million activity. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP had sold 2.00M shares worth $392.00M on Wednesday, September 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,835 are owned by C M Bidwell And Associate Ltd. Joel Isaacson Company Limited Liability Corp holds 2.21% or 82,841 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 1.83 million shares. Advisers Ltd invested in 7,633 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Utd Services Automobile Association reported 0.05% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.12% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd holds 0.2% or 120,851 shares in its portfolio. Adage Prns Gru Ltd Liability stated it has 0.12% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). New York-based Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Natixis Ltd Partnership invested in 0.28% or 188,480 shares. First Personal Ser holds 3,974 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Inc Lc owns 5,450 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Synovus Financial has 0.03% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Glenmede Tru Na holds 18,343 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fayez Sarofim owns 1.32 million shares for 1.25% of their portfolio.

Slate Path Capital Lp, which manages about $4.31 billion and $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 900,000 shares to 12.42M shares, valued at $195.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zillow Group Inc by 1.67 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.67M shares, and has risen its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold GPRE shares while 34 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 37.47 million shares or 0.62% less from 37.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset Lc has 0.03% invested in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) for 491,370 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 36,978 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) for 13,240 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) for 62,238 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 620,297 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt LP invested in 0% or 573 shares. Macquarie Grp stated it has 12,866 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based National Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.01% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). 25,751 were accumulated by Art Advsrs Ltd. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 2,861 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Gotham Asset Limited Co holds 0% or 14,809 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 45,992 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 26,402 shares. Vanguard accumulated 3.37 million shares.

Analysts await Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.76 earnings per share, down 145.16% or $0.45 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Green Plains Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.74% EPS growth.