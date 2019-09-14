As Green Plains (GPRE) Stock Declined, Holder Slate Path Capital LP Decreased Its Stake by $3.28 Million; 1492 Capital Management Has Decreased Plantronics New (PLT) Holding by $1.11 Million as Stock Declined

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Plantronics Inc New (PLT) by 50.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 29,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.88% . The institutional investor held 29,253 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08 million, down from 59,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $35.74. About 404,705 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 28/03/2018 – Plantronics Expects Polycom Deal to Be Immediately Accretive to Non-GAAP EPS; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 66C TO 78C; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ EPS IMMEDIATELY; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S: POLYCOM’S ACQUISITION BY PLANTRONICS CREDIT POSITIVE; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics 4Q Rev $216.1M; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS Ba2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEG; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics 4Q EPS 29c; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics To Acquire Polycom For $2 Billion; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS TO BUY POLYCOM FOR $2B; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Plantronics At ‘BB’; Otlk Neg; New Debt Rated

Slate Path Capital Lp decreased its stake in Green Plains Inc (GPRE) by 53.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp sold 328,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.20% . The hedge fund held 282,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.04 million, down from 610,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in Green Plains Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.03M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.79. About 1.10 million shares traded or 9.43% up from the average. Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has declined 37.52% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.52% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRE News: 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 08/03/2018 Oil and corn tout dueling studies on future of U.S. biofuel program; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS CEO BECKER SAYS CALLS GIVE `LEVEL OF CONFIDENCE’; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS 1Q LOSS/SHR 60C, EST. LOSS/SHR 39C; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS: WHITE HOUSE MEETINGS PLANNED `LATER THIS WEEK’; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ethanol groups bristle as EPA frees refiners from biofuels law; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SAYS ETHANOL INDUSTRY LIKELY TO REMAIN FRAGMENTED; 16/05/2018 – Green Plains Fielding Calls About Assets Put Up for Sale: CEO; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SAYS IT’S RECEIVING `INBOUND CALLS’ FOR ASSETS; 19/04/2018 – Green Plains Partners Increases Quarterly Distribution

Analysts await Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 82.76% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.58 per share. PLT’s profit will be $41.94M for 8.43 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Plantronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45 million and $106.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Livexlive Media Inc by 273,055 shares to 315,497 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT) by 12,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,648 shares, and has risen its stake in Youngevity Intl Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.46 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.37 in 2019Q1.

Slate Path Capital Lp, which manages about $4.31 billion and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Snap Inc by 18.64M shares to 18.91M shares, valued at $270.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 1.38 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.