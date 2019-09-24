As Green Plains (GPRE) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Slate Path Capital LP Cut Its Stake by $3.28 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Lone Pine Capital Has Cut Its Holding

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 28.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 185,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 466,511 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $883.40 million, down from 651,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $861.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $43.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1741.61. About 4.32M shares traded or 32.24% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/05/2018 – Protesters at Amazon shareholder meeting to fly a plane with a banner reading: ‘Bezos needs a boss’; 10/05/2018 – Progressive Grcr: Amazon Introduces Prime-Exclusive Pet Care Private Label; 26/04/2018 – Amazon reported a huge earnings beat on Thursday; 23/04/2018 – Mercury News: Sunnyvale lab said working on new Amazon robots for the home; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE FOLLOWS AMAZON WITH ASSISTANT FEATURES FOR CHILDREN; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Comeback Falters, Renewing Fears of a Threat From Amazon; 04/04/2018 – Battling the Amazon Effect, Manufacturers Embrace the Role of Retailer; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 14/04/2018 – A look at Amazon’s extraordinary empire; 18/04/2018 – Russia’s War on Telegram Expands to Google, Amazon Battlefields

Slate Path Capital Lp decreased its stake in Green Plains Inc (GPRE) by 53.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp sold 328,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.20% . The hedge fund held 282,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.04 million, down from 610,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in Green Plains Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $385.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.1. About 733,907 shares traded. Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has declined 37.52% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.52% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRE News: 18/05/2018 – Green Plains Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS CEO BECKER MAKES ASSET SALE COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS 1Q LOSS/SHR 60C, EST. LOSS/SHR 39C; 15/05/2018 – Green Plains Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS: WHITE HOUSE MEETINGS PLANNED `LATER THIS WEEK’; 16/04/2018 – Green Plains Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS 1Q REV. $1.0B, EST. $904.7M; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ethanol groups bristle as EPA frees refiners from biofuels law; 09/05/2018 – Green Plains Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Green Plains Partners Increases Quarterly Distribution

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 94.65 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Primecap Management Ca holds 319,528 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0.45% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 768 shares. Cibc Corporation holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 71,870 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.13% stake. Triangle Securities Wealth holds 0.74% or 747 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Llc stated it has 308 shares. Mount Vernon Assoc Md reported 7.38% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mathes invested 4.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Principal Fincl Group Incorporated stated it has 879,699 shares or 1.5% of all its holdings. Advisor Partners Limited Liability holds 10,706 shares. Appleton Partners Inc Ma accumulated 9,174 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 876 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 714 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Co has invested 0.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Joel Isaacson And Ltd Llc has 2,922 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98B and $16.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 981,520 shares to 2.94 million shares, valued at $446.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 549,792 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.99 million shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold GPRE shares while 34 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 37.47 million shares or 0.62% less from 37.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) for 985,596 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 20,629 shares. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Invesco owns 620,297 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mangrove Ptnrs reported 4.00 million shares stake. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). 19,490 were reported by Lazard Asset Ltd Llc. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) for 10,686 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) for 17,281 shares. Moreover, Systematic Fin Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 32,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 877,287 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Financial, Minnesota-based fund reported 211,443 shares. Vanguard Grp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3.37M shares. Bessemer holds 191,534 shares.

Analysts await Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.76 earnings per share, down 145.16% or $0.45 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Green Plains Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.74% EPS growth.