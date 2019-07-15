As Green Dot (GDOT) Stock Price Declined, Investment Management Of Virginia Has Upped by $594,120 Its Stake; As Pope Resources Limited (POPE) Stock Value Declined, Private Capital Management Trimmed Position

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 9,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,666 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 19,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 69,201 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 34.66% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q OPER REV. $315.0M, EST. $297.3M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q OPER REV. $249M, EST. $247.9M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3; 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Had Seen 2018 Rev $982M-$997M

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pope Resources Limited (POPE) by 19.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 8,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,854 shares of the environmental services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38M, down from 44,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pope Resources Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.36 million market cap company. It closed at $69.3 lastly. It is down 2.93% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.36% the S&P500. Some Historical POPE News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Pope Resources A Delaware Limited , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POPE); 02/04/2018 Pope Resources Announces Availability Of 2017 Annual Report; 07/05/2018 – Pope Resources 1Q EPS $1.31; 07/05/2018 – POPE RESOURCES A DELAWARE LP – QTRLY NET INCOME $1.31 PER OWNERSHIP UNIT; 07/05/2018 – Pope Resources Announces Quarterly Distribution; 07/05/2018 – POPE RESOURCES – EXPECT TOTAL 2018 HARVEST VOLUME TO BE APPROXIMATELY 66 MMBF FOR PARTNERSHIP; 23/05/2018 – Pope Resources To Conduct An Investor Conference Call

More notable recent Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership (NASDAQ:POPE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Inside Story Prompts A Question: Does Upwork Have Upside? – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Chilean bishop resigns after comments about Last Supper – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Netflix (NFLX) May Release The Irishman in IMAX Theaters – Nasdaq” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership (NASDAQ:POPE) were released by: Reuters.com and their article: “Factbox: Past Nasdaq bear markets lasted long and cut deep – Reuters” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t 100% trust your financial advisor? There’s insurance for that. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00 million and $661.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) by 730,728 shares to 4.57M shares, valued at $17.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hometrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 13,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 487,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $161,646 activity.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4,035 shares to 11,343 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,676 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).