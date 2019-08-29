As Green Dot (GDOT) Stock Declined, Elk Creek Partners Lifted Its Stake by $2.13 Million; Intrepid Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Teradata Del Com (TDC) by $4.03 Million as Stock Price Declined

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Teradata Corp Del Com (TDC) by 45.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 93,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.32% . The hedge fund held 110,854 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, down from 204,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Teradata Corp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $29.81. About 972,962 shares traded. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.58% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 23/04/2018 – Teradata Accelerates its Customers’ Analytics in the Cloud; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c-EPS 0c; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from AI, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 16C; 04/04/2018 – Phenom People Announces Speakers for First Annual IAMPHENOM Conference; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES 2Q REV. $520.0M TO $530.0M, EST. $522.4M; 03/05/2018 – Teradata 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.53, REV VIEW $2.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 17C TO 19C, EST. 32C

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 18.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 35,497 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 227,364 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.79M, up from 191,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $30.75. About 500,809 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q EPS $1.29; 26/04/2018 – Green Dot to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Net $70M; 29/05/2018 – Green Dot Portfolio: Trade Alert For 5/29/18; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $347,603 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold TDC shares while 80 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 111.77 million shares or 0.03% less from 111.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0.01% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Amer Century Companies invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 17,718 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 995 shares. Manufacturers Life Com The reported 191,174 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 49,855 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Riverpark Advsr Limited Liability owns 59,184 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 1.08 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Moreover, Gradient Invests has 0% invested in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Inc has 0.39% invested in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Castleark Lc holds 0.17% or 102,721 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt Incorporated reported 19,102 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.02% or 192,779 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Company invested in 887 shares. Covington Capital accumulated 0% or 1,000 shares.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Party City Holdco Inc Com by 381,217 shares to 463,202 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skechers U S A Inc Cl A (NYSE:SKX) by 102,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 294,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New Com (NYSE:DG).

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 227,777 shares to 842,863 shares, valued at $22.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 120,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,850 shares, and cut its stake in Cardtronics Plc.