As Green Dot (GDOT) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Natixis Has Cut Its Holding; Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Lowered Position in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) as Market Value Rose

Natixis decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 13.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 8,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 54,211 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, down from 62,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.66. About 177,495 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Net $70M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.30; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES FY OPER REV. $1.00B TO $1.01B, EST. $997.5M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q OPER REV. $249M, EST. $247.9M; 26/04/2018 – Green Dot to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Had Seen 2018 Rev $982M-$997M; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 7,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 587,681 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.34M, down from 595,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $54.84. About 2.19M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500.

More notable recent Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Top Stocks to Buy in June – Motley Fool” on April 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Selling Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Green Dot Corp. – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on March 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst: Apple’s New Credit Card Bodes Well For Green Dot – Benzinga” with publication date: March 26, 2019.

Analysts await Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 16.07% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.56 per share. GDOT’s profit will be $24.98 million for 26.95 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Green Dot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.39% negative EPS growth.

Natixis, which manages about $15.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 58,355 shares to 72,225 shares, valued at $7.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 9,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,593 shares, and has risen its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS; Raises Outlook – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in the Offing for Mondelez’s (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Mondelez International Stock Is Up 35% So Far in 2019 – The Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, 2019 View Up – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62B and $2.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 24,440 shares to 119,054 shares, valued at $22.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 8,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,108 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.40 million activity. Pleuhs Gerhard W. had sold 29,340 shares worth $1.40 million on Wednesday, February 13.

