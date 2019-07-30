As Green Dot (GDOT) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Mason Street Advisors Increased Holding; Exane Derivatives Has Cut Its Home Depot (HD) Holding by $1.15 Billion as Shares Rose

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 71.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 10,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,326 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 14,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $50.05. About 281,250 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 34.66% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 67C; 29/05/2018 – Green Dot Portfolio: Trade Alert For 5/29/18; 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES FY OPER REV. $1.00B TO $1.01B, EST. $997.5M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Net $70M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 80.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives sold 6,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,435 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275.29M, down from 7,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $217.2. About 1.80 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Personal Cap Advsr reported 147,656 shares stake. California-based Hollencrest Mngmt has invested 0.1% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hemenway Trust Ltd Llc holds 2.29% or 73,911 shares. 103,475 were accumulated by Ingalls And Snyder Lc. First Financial Bank Of Omaha holds 0.98% or 74,401 shares. Nuwave Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 208 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Albion Fincl Grp Ut has 1.6% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Tirschwell & Loewy stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Deltec Asset Management Lc accumulated 1.68% or 39,998 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 0.67% stake. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 4,859 shares. Inv has invested 1.69% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Stewart Patten Com Limited Liability Com reported 3.59% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 45,370 shares. Fort Lp owns 11,680 shares.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) by 631,714 shares to 669,057 shares, valued at $1.75 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) by 10,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Indon (EIDO).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “9 Dividend Stocks to Buy to Suit Any Investing Style – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Home Depot Stock Isnâ€™t Worth Buying – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “25 Stocks That Tanked After a Fed Rate Cut – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.57 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 22,924 shares to 792,038 shares, valued at $33.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 17,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,565 shares, and cut its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited Liability holds 7 shares. 270,994 were accumulated by Wellington Management Grp Limited Liability Partnership. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Company reported 11,894 shares stake. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 6,629 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership invested 0.05% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Copper Rock Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 280,782 shares or 1.23% of the stock. Cortina Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.33% or 87,263 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt Inc holds 7,238 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Taylor Frigon Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 28,552 shares. Natixis has invested 0.02% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). United Services Automobile Association owns 8,962 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 11,947 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $161,646 activity.