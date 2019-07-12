As Green Dot (GDOT) Share Price Declined, Mason Street Advisors Increased Its Stake by $635,760; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shareholder Cim Investment Mangement Lowered Its Holding as Share Value Declined

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 71.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 10,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,326 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 14,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $49. About 419,055 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 34.66% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.30; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Rev $315M; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 67C; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Had Seen 2018 Rev $982M-$997M; 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q EPS $1.29; 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 50.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 8,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,131 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $388,000, down from 16,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.27. About 14.04M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 17/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Conservation Commission Thu, 3/15/2018, 6:30 PM; 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Haiqing Wang, PhD, Bristol-Myers Squibb as Featured Speaker at QSP Day; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADDED TMO, UNH, ANDV, BMY, BC IN 1Q: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 08/03/2018 – BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S – PHASE 2 RANDOMIZED TRIAL WILL ENROLL UP TO 74 PATIENTS; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 18/05/2018 – 5.1 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 166KM S OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Short Sellers Seek Direction on Big Pharma – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Meet The 3 Biggest Industries Investing In Cannabis – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers: Otezla Divestiture Highlights Compelling Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will bluebird bio Be in 1 Year? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 3.96% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.66B for 10.54 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Mercer International Stock Popped 19% Today – Nasdaq” on January 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 9, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Visa Is the New AmEx, and Not in the Good Way – Motley Fool” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Share Price Is Up 175% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Fintech Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: May 25, 2019.