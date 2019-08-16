As Green Dot (GDOT) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Employees Retirement System Of Texas Lowered Position; Zillow Group (Z) Market Valuation Rose While Ancient Art LP Cut by $2.97 Million Its Position

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $910,000, down from 24,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.53B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $29.53. About 947,441 shares traded or 14.62% up from the average. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards; 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62

Ancient Art Lp decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp sold 87,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The hedge fund held 1.36M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.56 million, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $34.45. About 3.31M shares traded or 12.12% up from the average. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 21/03/2018 – Zillow at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 13/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff said the company’s existing audience of sellers and buyers uniquely positions it for success as a real estate investor; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Amazon’s HQ2 Would Spur the Biggest Rent Hikes in Nashville and Denver; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Will Engage Executive Recruiting Firm to Search for New CFO; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Kathleen Philips Is Retiring From Role as CFO Effective May 31; 30/05/2018 – As CEO of Zillow, a tech company breaking into the radical new territory of flipping houses, Rascoff seemed himself wary of regulation; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: To Report 2Q Results for Two Segments: Internet, Media & Technology Segment, Homes Segment; 12/04/2018 – Zillow Intends to Buy and Flip Homes; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Philips Will Serve in Advisory Role for Two Years to Ensure Smooth Transition; 12/04/2018 – Coldwell Banker Premier Realty Selected to Partner with Zillow Instant Offers™ Expansion to Las Vegas

Ancient Art Lp, which manages about $961.48 million and $549.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 50,000 shares to 2.59M shares, valued at $88.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zillow Homes Could Be A Home Run – Seeking Alpha” on May 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How We’ll Know If Zillow’s Homebuying Bet Is Paying Off – The Motley Fool” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: Uber, Yelp, Berkshire – Nasdaq” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: STZ, Z, THC – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Guardion Health Sciences Announces an Increase in the Pricing of its Previously Announced Underwritten Public Offering – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

More notable recent Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hagens Berman Reminds Green Dot (GDOT) Investors of the Firm’s Ongoing Investigation into Possible Disclosure Violations, Encourages Investors Who Lost $50000+ to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “How Green Dot, The Company Known For Prepaid Debit Cards, Has Entered The Banking As A Service Space – Benzinga” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analyst: Apple’s New Credit Card Bodes Well For Green Dot – Benzinga” published on March 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Green Dot accelerates $100M stock buyback – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Gru Ltd Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 7,112 shares. Profund Advsrs Lc reported 0.02% stake. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 372,406 shares. Moreover, Sei Investments has 0.03% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 264,376 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. United Kingdom-based Toscafund Asset Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 11.9% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Taylor Frigon Cap Management holds 1.35% or 28,552 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bank owns 86,400 shares. Timessquare Cap Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 300,330 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 9,653 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Axiom Investors Ltd Co De holds 11,145 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cap Fund Mgmt holds 18,246 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp stated it has 270,994 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 1,049 shares. Smith Asset Grp Inc Ltd Partnership invested in 9,030 shares or 0.02% of the stock.