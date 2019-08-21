As Green Dot (GDOT) Market Valuation Declined, Redwood Investments Has Boosted Stake by $2.63 Million; As Cameco (CCJ) Market Value Declined, Edgestream Partners LP Has Raised Its Holding by $956,626

Redwood Investments Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 17.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc bought 43,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 301,222 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.27M, up from 257,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 3.64% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $31.59. About 189,910 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Net $70M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q OPER REV. $315.0M, EST. $297.3M; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.30; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Green Dot Portfolio: Trade Alert For 5/29/18

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 67.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 86,966 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 215,189 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 128,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.9. About 944,182 shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78 million and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4,195 shares to 108,038 shares, valued at $10.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Globant S A (NYSE:GLOB) by 15,631 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,574 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability owns 29,666 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. California-based Los Angeles Capital & Equity Rech has invested 0% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 0.11% or 490,284 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Scout Invs owns 55,316 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability holds 67,355 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Riverhead Management Ltd Liability Com holds 7,019 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc has invested 0.17% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Natixis Advsrs Lp reported 0.02% stake. Symphony Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 10,438 shares. Us Bank De reported 2,260 shares. Axiom Ltd Liability Corporation De holds 11,145 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Lc has 19,711 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Advisory Services Network Limited Liability has invested 0% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT).