As Green Dot Cl A Ord (GDOT) Valuation Declined, Holder Globeflex Capital LP Has Lifted Position; Tuttle Tactical Management Increased Its Stake in Intel (INTC) by $2.39 Million as Shares Declined

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 103.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 45,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 88,341 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74M, up from 43,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $46.6. About 13.40M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.57, REV VIEW $65.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 03/04/2018 – The firm says the company can also improve its product development times if it ditches Intel’s products; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 16/04/2018 – RAVE Computer named Intel Partner of the Year; 26/04/2018 – Intel earnings: 87 cents per share, vs 72 cents expected; 12/03/2018 – GOP-led House Intel Committee finds ‘no evidence of collusion’ between Trump campaign and Russia; 08/05/2018 – SIFIVE REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM INTEL CAPITAL

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Green Dot Cl A Ord (GDOT) by 72871.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 10,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 10,216 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $620,000, up from 14 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Green Dot Cl A Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $30.57. About 183,250 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q OPER REV. $249M, EST. $247.9M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.30; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES FY OPER REV. $1.00B TO $1.01B, EST. $997.5M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q EPS $1.29; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q OPER REV. $315.0M, EST. $297.3M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 38,655 are held by Rodgers Brothers. Peapack Gladstone Fin Corp holds 1.12% or 460,954 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 1.07% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cidel Asset Inc has 0.02% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 5,330 shares. Lakeview Prtnrs Ltd Llc reported 0.77% stake. Provise Grp Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.11% or 14,631 shares. Penobscot Investment Management Inc invested in 160,288 shares. Cordasco Fincl Network invested in 0.35% or 6,499 shares. Glynn Cap Mngmt Llc holds 38,700 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. King Wealth holds 6,014 shares. Cadinha And Co Ltd Liability Co holds 1.21% or 115,040 shares. Regent Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Oakworth Incorporated reported 0.44% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Teewinot Advisers Llc reported 1.75% stake. Beach Inv Counsel Pa owns 11,004 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63M and $497.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ) by 29,689 shares to 146,995 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 28,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,923 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 70,000 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd, New York-based fund reported 11,894 shares. Globeflex Ltd Partnership has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Vaughan Nelson Investment LP has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Diker Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.89% or 24,000 shares in its portfolio. Us Bancorp De owns 2,260 shares. Ami Asset Management Corp holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 225,139 shares. Invesco invested in 0% or 114,474 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 76,499 shares. Origin Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 6,294 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 490,284 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 22,135 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 28,422 shares. Riverhead Llc reported 7,019 shares. Manchester Cap Limited Liability Corp accumulated 876 shares.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98 billion and $473.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icon Ord (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 9,149 shares to 119,456 shares, valued at $16.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 72,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,207 shares, and cut its stake in Turning Point Brands Ord.

