As Green Dot Cl A Ord (GDOT) Shares Declined, Globeflex Capital LP Has Lifted Position by $612,120; Berry Global Group (BERY) Holder Frontfour Capital Group Cut Stake

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Green Dot Cl A Ord (GDOT) by 72871.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 10,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 10,216 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $620,000, up from 14 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Green Dot Cl A Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $29.71. About 604,952 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES FY OPER REV. $1.00B TO $1.01B, EST. $997.5M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Dot Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDOT); 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Rev $315M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 67C; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 26/04/2018 – Green Dot to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Frontfour Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 52.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontfour Capital Group Llc sold 73,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 65,036 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50M, down from 138,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontfour Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $39.62. About 855,960 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Buys New 1.3% Position in Berry Global; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp stated it has 59,270 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.02% or 21,469 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advisors Lp reported 35,475 shares. Aperio Grp Lc reported 10,109 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0% or 11,978 shares in its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office holds 0% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 64 shares. Moreover, Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd has 0.01% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 134,043 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 76,703 shares stake. 62,626 are held by Advisors Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Fmr Ltd Liability Company invested in 1,606 shares. Lorber David A holds 2.92% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 1,964 shares.

More notable recent Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Berry Global Group Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RPC accepts Berry Global’s $4.37B takeover offer, beating Apollo – Seeking Alpha” published on March 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Berry Plastics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Share Price Increased 101% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 176,505 shares. Vanguard Group invested in 0.01% or 4.45 million shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.01% or 15,000 shares. Principal Gru Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 26,548 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Smith Asset Management LP owns 9,030 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 0.02% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 61,997 shares. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 58,626 shares. Apg Asset Nv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 22,135 shares. 264,376 were reported by Panagora Asset. Eagle Asset Management has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). 182,374 are held by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership.

More notable recent Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Green Dot Corp (GDOT) CEO Steven Streit on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Viacom Profit Tops Estimates – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Green Dot CEO Steve Streit and 2 Big Financial Headlines – The Motley Fool” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Stocks Advance Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst: Apple’s New Credit Card Bodes Well For Green Dot – Benzinga” with publication date: March 26, 2019.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98B and $473.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Athene Holding Cl A Ord by 11,641 shares to 12,659 shares, valued at $516,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Control4 Ord (NASDAQ:CTRL) by 48,928 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,597 shares, and cut its stake in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).