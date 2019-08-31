As Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Stock Price Rose, Holder Ranger Investment Management LP Has Lifted Its Stake; Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose While Halsey Associates Has Cut Holding by $333,207

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) by 10.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 66,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The institutional investor held 675,347 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91M, up from 608,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Green Brick Partners Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.09 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.19. About 93,439 shares traded or 15.45% up from the average. Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) has declined 0.95% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GRBK News: 07/05/2018 – GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC QTRLY SHR $0.22; 22/03/2018 – Green Brick Partners Announces New Community in Suwanee, Georgia; 03/05/2018 – Green Brick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 10; 03/05/2018 – Green Brick Partners, Inc. Announces Dates for 10-Q Filing and Earnings Call; 14/05/2018 – Green Brick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 21-22; 12/03/2018 – Green Brick Partners 4Q Loss/Shr 16c; 12/03/2018 – Green Brick Partners 4Q Adj EPS 34c; 07/05/2018 – Green Brick Partners 1Q EPS 22c; 21/05/2018 – Green Brick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 07/05/2018 – GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC – DOLLAR VALUE OF BACKLOG UNITS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $226.5 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 56.0%

Halsey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc sold 1,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 136,657 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.96 million, down from 138,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple rejects Valve’s Steam Link app, blocking its release – Variety; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Big Apple Bagel to honor local heroes; 13/03/2018 – Apple typically announces new versions of iOS and macOS; 26/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple CEO Cook calls for more data oversight, `well-crafted regulation’ after Facebook debacle; 25/05/2018 – Apple to Close Atlantic City Store, Cutting 52 Employees; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 19/04/2018 – Mizuho’s Lamba Downgrades Apple After ‘Lackluster Demand’ (Video); 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management Adds Aptiv, Exits Praxair, Cuts Apple: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Monday Apple Rumors: MacBook Air Pro May Be Coming Soon

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 139,368 shares. Uss Investment Ltd invested 1.86% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Apriem Advsr holds 3.5% or 69,554 shares in its portfolio. Contrarius Ltd holds 118,718 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund stated it has 3.7% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boston Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.74% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hills National Bank & Trust & Comm reported 40,593 shares or 2.07% of all its holdings. Macquarie Gp Ltd has 455,850 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Moreover, C M Bidwell Assoc Limited has 0.03% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stephens Ar has 260,777 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. 31,509 were reported by Plante Moran Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation. Noven Grp Incorporated Incorporated reported 4,957 shares. Schulhoff Inc has invested 0.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fdx Advsrs reported 37,395 shares. First Heartland Consultants accumulated 38,723 shares or 2.06% of the stock.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 272,901 shares to 627,438 shares, valued at $21.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tactile Systems Technology In by 17,543 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 397,930 shares, and cut its stake in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN).