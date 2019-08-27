As Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Market Valuation Rose, Stadium Capital Management Raised Holding by $450,656; Marcato Capital Management LP Stake in Craft Brew Alliance (Call) (BREW) Has Lifted as Share Value Rose

Marcato Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (Call) (BREW) by 22.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp bought 92,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.02% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99M, up from 407,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.11. About 147,584 shares traded or 10.19% up from the average. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has declined 19.02% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BREW News: 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC SAYS CONFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Craft Brew Alliance, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BREW); 25/04/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Releases 2017 Annual Sustainability Highlights; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 4Q EPS 40c; 09/05/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – RECONFIRMED GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR; 07/03/2018 Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued Improvements in 2018; 09/05/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 1Q EPS 1c; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued lmprovements in 2018; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – QTRLY SHIPMENTS DECREASED 5.6% OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 56,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The hedge fund held 1.51 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20 million, up from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Green Brick Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $470.13M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.3. About 43,308 shares traded. Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) has declined 0.95% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GRBK News: 07/05/2018 – Green Brick Partners 1Q Adj EPS 29c; 12/03/2018 – Green Brick Partners 4Q Rev $136.4M; 07/05/2018 – GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC QTRLY SHR $0.22; 03/05/2018 – Green Brick Partners, Inc. Announces Dates for 10-Q Filing and Earnings Call; 30/04/2018 – GREEN BRICK SEES DEAL IMMEDIATELY ADDING TO EARNINGS; 21/05/2018 – Green Brick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 07/05/2018 – GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC – HOMES UNDER CONSTRUCTION INCREASED 21.6% TO 760 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO 625 AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 12/03/2018 – Green Brick Partners 4Q Adj EPS 34c; 12/03/2018 – Green Brick Partners 4Q Loss/Shr 16c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Green Brick Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRBK)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold BREW shares while 18 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 6.73 million shares or 0.01% more from 6.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cannell Cap Limited Co invested 2.85% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Barclays Public Limited reported 8,305 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md owns 10,475 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Management has 0% invested in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) for 28,482 shares. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). 28,155 are owned by Gsa Cap Prns Llp. Bank Of Montreal Can owns 1,328 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Marcato Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 177,443 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. First Manhattan Communications stated it has 79,832 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amer Intl Gp reported 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Victory Cap Mngmt accumulated 19,698 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Ltd holds 16,853 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street reported 236,876 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP holds 10,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio.