As Great Westn Bancorp (GWB) Stock Price Declined, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake; Wellington Shields & Company Has Increased Holding in International Business Machine (IBM) by $310,200 as Market Valuation Declined

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 2,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,099 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25 million, up from 27,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $151.36. About 2.90M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 22/03/2018 – Cutting ‘old heads’ at IBM; 12/03/2018 – IBM CEO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $18.6M VS. $32.7M; 24/05/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH IN PARIS: LIVE; 15/05/2018 – Thycotic Announces IBM Security to OEM Privileged Identity Management Technology; 28/05/2018 – David Kenny, IBM’s senior vice president of Watson and Cloud, said artificial intelligence is already proving to be beneficial; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cloud Rev $4.2B; 20/03/2018 – IBM Upgrades AI Tools Available on Its Cloud Storage Service; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using Al

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Great Westn Bancorp Inc (GWB) by 292.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 89,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 120,679 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81M, up from 30,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Great Westn Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $33.93. About 573,872 shares traded or 78.99% up from the average. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) has declined 21.17% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.60% the S&P500. Some Historical GWB News: 13/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘B-‘ Rating to Great Western Petroleum; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Great Western Bancorp Names Karlyn Knieriem to Succeed Stephen Ulenberg as Chief Risk Officer; 15/05/2018 – Great Western Brewing Company Names New CEO, Michael Brennan, Effective May 16, 2018; 26/04/2018 – GREAT WESTERN BANCORP INC GWB.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 09/03/2018 – Great Western Banc Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 13 Days; 15/03/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Will Conduct Internal and External Search for New Chief Risk Office; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp 2Q EPS 69c; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 22/05/2018 – A Beer that Beat the Odds — Great Western’s Original 16 Expands to the US; 26/04/2018 – GREAT WESTERN BANCORP – NEW QUARTERLY DIVIDEND REPRESENTS INCREASE OF 25.0% COMPARED TO MOST RECENT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $24.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT) by 140,600 shares to 3.69M shares, valued at $159.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 521,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.44 million shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA).

More notable recent Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Great Western Bancorp Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Great Western Bancorp appoints Doug Bass as President and COO – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Announces Select Estimated Financial Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 – Business Wire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) were released by: Tucson.com and their article: “Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Announces Earnings of $26.8 million for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 and Dividends of $0.30 Per Share – Arizona Daily Star” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Great Western Bancorp to acquire trust assets of Independent Bank – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold GWB shares while 56 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.98 million shares or 1.58% less from 56.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 58,100 are owned by State Common Retirement Fund. Legal General Grp Public Limited Company stated it has 148,519 shares. 160,103 were reported by California Public Employees Retirement Sys. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0.01% invested in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.03% stake. Ftb Advsr Inc owns 0% invested in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) for 772 shares. First Interstate National Bank has invested 0% in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Us Bank De invested 0% of its portfolio in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0% or 205,260 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 0% or 19,128 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) for 2.37M shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 19,191 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Piedmont Advisors has 0.02% invested in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) for 14,317 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus Cap Ltd has invested 0.05% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Quantum Capital Mgmt holds 0.48% or 6,349 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Lc reported 126,951 shares. Marco Invest holds 12,111 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0.04% or 58,406 shares. New South Mgmt has invested 0.01% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Mutual Of America Lc invested 0.24% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Agf has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). First Citizens State Bank Trust holds 26,573 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. 50,659 are owned by Ledyard National Bank & Trust. Conning accumulated 22,568 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Moreover, Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 0.36% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 4.32M shares. Stonebridge Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 1.4% or 53,468 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv invested 0.18% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Heritage Wealth accumulated 3,969 shares.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08 million and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 9,798 shares to 42,017 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,831 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Show Itâ€™s Time to Buy IBM Stock on a Pullback – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Love Dividends? 3 Stocks You Might Want to Buy – Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A â€œCheat Sheetâ€ for Finding Great Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “IBM’s Blockchain Shipping Platform May Have Just Hit Critical Mass – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: Aurora Gets Burned; IBM Gets Over the Blues – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 18, 2019.