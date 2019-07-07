As Great Westn Bancorp (GWB) Share Price Declined, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowered Position by $428,730; Dollar General (DG) Shareholder Timucuan Asset Management Has Cut Stake by $105.68 Million

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Great Westn Bancorp Inc (GWB) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 13,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,212 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38 million, down from 89,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Great Westn Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $36.16. About 111,777 shares traded. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) has declined 21.17% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.60% the S&P500. Some Historical GWB News: 24/04/2018 – GREAT WESTERN MINING – M2 INFILL DRILLING PROGRAMME HAS BEEN PROCEEDING WELL DESPITE SOME TECHNICAL AND OPERATIONAL DIFFICULTIES; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American Enterprise Group, Inc.’s Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Great Western Insurance Company; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Dividend Represents Increase of 25% Compared to Most Recent Qtrly Div; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American Enterprise Group, Inc.’s Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Great Western; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp Raises Dividend to 25c; 06/03/2018 GREAT WESTERN MINING CORPORATION – APPROVAL RECEIVED FROM US BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT TO INCREASE NUMBER OF HOLES WHICH GWM CAN DRILL UNDER M2 DRILL PERMIT; 13/04/2018 – NY/NJ Port Auth: GWB Painters: Working with Nerves of Steel; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Dividen to Be Paid May to Stockholders of Record as of the Close of Business May 11; 15/03/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Chief Risk Officer Steve Ulenberg to Retire in June

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (DG) by 98.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 888,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 18,015 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, down from 906,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar General Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $139.95. About 1.12 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: One dead following shooting at northeast side Dollar General; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar General Corp.’s $500M Snr Uscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General: Beugelmans Most Recently Served as VP of Investor Relations of Etsy, Inc; 16/05/2018 – Dollar General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REPORTS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE & ADOPTION ASSISTANC; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BENEFITS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO ALL ELIGIBLE FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME EMPLOYEES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,800 are held by Beach Inv Counsel Pa. Coatue Mgmt Lc owns 1,843 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 50,215 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles invested in 200 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Old Bancshares In holds 0.04% or 6,987 shares. Arrowstreet Lp invested in 730,142 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd stated it has 0.24% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Peddock Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Shanda Asset Management Hldgs Ltd, Virgin Islands – British-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.41% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.07% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Csat Advisory LP invested in 79 shares or 0% of the stock. Timucuan Asset Mngmt Inc Fl has 0.14% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 18,015 shares. 42,696 were reported by Bokf Na.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Amazon Versus FedEx: The Retail Shipping Wars – Forbes” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Impressed By Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.57 EPS, up 3.29% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $405.56 million for 22.29 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.08% EPS growth.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Foods Holding Corporation by 17,425 shares to 2.82 million shares, valued at $98.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Patrick Industries Inc (NASDAQ:PATK) by 64,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB).

More notable recent Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Announces Nationwide Search for President – Business Wire” on February 28, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into InVitae Corporation (NVTA) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Great Western Bancorp to acquire trust assets of Independent Bank – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CONMED Corporation (CNMD) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will Box, Inc.’s (NYSE:BOX) Earnings Grow Over The Next Few Years? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 11,210 shares to 15,127 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 10,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,331 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).