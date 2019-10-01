As Great Westn Bancorp (GWB) Market Value Declined, Shareholder D-E Shaw & Company Cut Holding; Bank Of America (BAC) Shareholder International Value Advisers Has Lowered Stake by $28.23 Million as Valuation Rose

International Value Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 9.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc sold 973,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 9.47M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $274.54M, down from 10.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $264.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $28.44. About 48.45M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 09/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Drops 31% This Year, BofA Leads; 10/05/2018 – Homology Medicines at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – BOFA CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN COMMENTS AT NYC INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 11/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – REG-Stryker to participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 15/04/2018 – Bank of America Should See Earnings, Revenue Rise — Earnings Preview

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased its stake in Great Westn Bancorp Inc (GWB) by 44.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 93,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The hedge fund held 117,190 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.19M, down from 210,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Great Westn Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $32.34. About 216,927 shares traded. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) has declined 19.53% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical GWB News: 06/03/2018 – GREAT WESTERN MINING CORPORATION – AGREEMENT HAS BEEN REACHED WITH US FORESTRY SERVICE FOR RE-COMMENCEMENT OF M4 (TARGET 4) DRILLING IN EARLY APRIL; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, Interpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United R; 26/04/2018 – GREAT WESTERN BANCORP INC GWB.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 15/03/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Chief Risk Officer Steve Ulenberg to Retire in June; 02/05/2018 – Great Western Bancorp Names Karlyn Knieriem to Succeed Stephen Ulenberg as Chief Risk Officer; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp 2Q EPS 69c; 26/04/2018 – GREAT WESTERN BANCORP – NEW QUARTERLY DIVIDEND REPRESENTS INCREASE OF 25.0% COMPARED TO MOST RECENT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Great Western Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWB)

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36 billion and $80.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 230,954 shares to 475,096 shares, valued at $36.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 115,192 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (Put) (NYSE:APC).

Analysts await Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, up 9.72% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.72 per share. GWB’s profit will be $44.97M for 10.23 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Great Western Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold GWB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 56.50 million shares or 0.93% more from 55.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Services Group Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has 0.01% invested in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) or 85,183 shares. 398,473 are owned by Serv Automobile Association. Mairs And Pwr Incorporated invested in 2.32M shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Inc Id has 349,313 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest accumulated 0.01% or 430,826 shares. Invesco reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Mason Street has invested 0.01% in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Pinebridge Limited Partnership owns 46,170 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Texas Yale Cap Corporation has invested 0.02% in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Advisors Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) for 8,530 shares. Victory invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Envestnet Asset accumulated 46,695 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 77,535 shares stake.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 10.46 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.