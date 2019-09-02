As Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Stock Rose, Martingale Asset Management LP Has Lifted Stake by $561,051; Bainco International Investors Position in Total S A Sponsored Adr (TOT) Boosted by $5.34 Million

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Total S A Sponsored Adr (TOT) by 411.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors bought 97,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 120,785 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, up from 23,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Total S A Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $49.92. About 1.40 million shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 30/05/2018 – IRAN’S ZANGANEH: IF TOTAL QUITS S. PARS, CNPC TO TAKE OVER; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL TO LIMIT LA MEDE REFINERY PALM OIL SUPPLY TO 300,000 T/YR; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, PEMEX BID GROUP WIN OIL BLOCK 33 IN MEXICO AUCTION; 26/04/2018 – Total Raises Interim Dividend to EUR0.64 a Share; 30/05/2018 – IRAN: TOTAL HAS 60 DAYS TO NEGOTIATE ROLE IN S. PARS GAS FIELD; 14/03/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total: Annual Shareholders’ Meeting to Be Held on June 1st, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Total: Combined Shareholders’ Meeting on June 1, 2018 Conditions of Availability of the Preparatory Documents; 14/05/2018 – Total to Develop Gas Resources in Oman; 24/04/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions with Google Cloud; 24/04/2018 – Total to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions with Google Cloud

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) by 13.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 11,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.74% . The institutional investor held 89,725 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66 million, up from 78,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Great Southern Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $788.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $56.34. About 16,355 shares traded. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) has risen 3.08% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GSBC News: 20/03/2018 – GREAT SOUTHERN BANK- BANK WILL SELL BRANCH DEPOSITS OF ABOUT $58 MLN, SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL BRANCH-RELATED REAL ESTATE, FIXED ASSETS, ATMS; 19/04/2018 – GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP INC – NEW PLAN REPLACES AND TERMINATES CO’S REPURCHASE PLAN THAT WAS APPROVED NOVEMBER 15, 2006; 08/03/2018 DOT STB: Case Title: THE ALABAMA GREAT SOUTHERN RAILROAD COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALA. -; 21/03/2018 – Great Southern Bancorp Dividend to 28c Vs. 24c; 21/03/2018 – Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Derby Building Products Inc. Selects Great Southern Wood Preserving, Inc. to Expand Distribution in the South and Midwest for the Full Line of Tando Exterior Cladding; 20/03/2018 – GREAT SOUTHERN BANK – GREAT SOUTHERN PLANS TO MAINTAIN A COMMERCIAL LOAN OFFICE IN OMAHA MARKET; 20/04/2018 – GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP INC GSBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 21/03/2018 – GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO INCREASE FROM $0.24 TO $0.28 PER COMMON SHARE; 20/03/2018 – GREAT SOUTHERN BANK-ENTERED PURCHASE, ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS DEPOSIT ACCOUNTS, ALL 4 OF ITS BRANCHES IN OMAHA TO WEST GATE BANK

