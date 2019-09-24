As Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) Market Value Rose, American Century Companies Has Lifted Stake by $817,443; Retail Pptys Amer (RPAI) Holder Goodwin Daniel L Lowered Holding by $548,075 as Share Value Declined

Goodwin Daniel L decreased its stake in Retail Pptys Amer Inc (RPAI) by 0.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L sold 49,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 9.40 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.58M, down from 9.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Retail Pptys Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.98. About 154,194 shares traded. Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) has declined 1.22% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.22% the S&P500. Some Historical RPAI News: 19/04/2018 DJ Retail Properties of America Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPAI); 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q Net $41.8M; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA INC – UNSECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT MATURES ON APRIL 22, 2022; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q Rev $124.8M; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer: 1Q Same Store Net Operating Income Up 1.5% Vs. Year Ago; 23/04/2018 – Retail Properties Of America, Inc. Announces The Closing Of Its $1.1 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q FFO 25c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES 1Q OPER FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 25C; 17/05/2018 – RPAI Adds Sephora To Downtown Crown In Gaithersburg, MD; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA SAYS FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $1.20 BLN UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 33.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 74,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 297,038 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28M, up from 222,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $638.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 18,775 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 19/03/2018 – Rep. Levin: Great Lakes Restoration Funding Urged in Bipartisan Letter; 21/03/2018 – Sen. Stabenow: Stabenow Announces Full Restoration of Great Lakes Funding and Actions to Combat Asian Carp in Federal Budget; 02/05/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 04/05/2018 – Toronto Star: Ontario is most at risk in Great Lakes region to NAFTA disruptions, BMO reports; 19/03/2018 – NOAA: Study: Climate change soon to be main cause of heat waves in West, Great Lakes; 28/03/2018 – Macomb Daily: Latest scoop: Haagen-Dazs grand opening at Great Lakes Crossing is April 7; 28/03/2018 – Good news for Great Lakes, missed opportunity on biodiversity; 10/04/2018 – GREAT LAKES CARING, NATIONAL HOME HEALTH CARE MERGE; 15/05/2018 – Great Lakes Caring, National Home Health Care, and Jordan Health Services Combine to Become One of the Nation’s Largest Home; 28/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Gov. Snyder welcomes Chicago as newest member of Great Lakes Basin Partnership to Block Asian Carp

Analysts await Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to report earnings on October, 29 after the close. They expect $0.26 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.26 per share. RPAI’s profit will be $55.56M for 11.52 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Retail Properties of America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

