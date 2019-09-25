As Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Stock Rose, Shareholder Walthausen & Company Cut Position; Raytheon Co (RTN) Shareholder Cypress Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake as Market Value Rose

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 11.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 3,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 23,620 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11M, down from 26,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $197.44. About 659,921 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Raytheon’s Ratings at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – RAYTHEON TO EXPAND RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20; 26/03/2018 – Raytheon developing technology to control drone swarms; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON CO. BOOSTS DIV BY 8.8% 14TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL BOOST; 20/03/2018 – High-power microwaves and lasers defeat multiple drones during US Army exercise; 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $83M MINE NEUTRALIZER CONTRACT; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $9.70-EPS $9.90

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (GLDD) by 22.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 368,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 1.27M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.05 million, down from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $638.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 252,980 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 30/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Great Lakes states to address West Nile virus; 28/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Gov. Snyder welcomes Chicago as newest member of Great Lakes Basin Partnership to Block Asian Carp; 18/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority members meet in Charleston for annual Great Lakes Regional Conference; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B-‘; 02/05/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 04/04/2018 – City of Chicago: Alexis Rockman: The Great Lakes Cycle at the Chicago Cultural Center June 2-October 1; 20/04/2018 – DJ Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporati, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLDD); 09/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: 7th Fleet Commander Tours TSC Great Lakes and Learning Sites; 26/04/2018 – DoD – US Navy: SWOSU Great Lakes Holds Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony; 18/04/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Statement on Blocking Cloture of Legislation that Harms the Great Lakes

Investors sentiment increased to 2.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold GLDD shares while 31 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 50.43 million shares or 6.20% more from 47.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup has invested 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 50,690 shares. Dorsey Wright Assoc reported 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Principal Financial Grp, a Iowa-based fund reported 32,979 shares. Boston Prns has 670,519 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 960,843 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Commerce Mn has 184,241 shares. Vanguard Group reported 2.91M shares. Harvey Prns Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 287,600 shares. Moreover, Kbc Group Nv has 0% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). California-based Bailard has invested 0.02% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Metropolitan Life Insurance, a New York-based fund reported 15,875 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd owns 6,286 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD).

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $756.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 12,080 shares to 308,922 shares, valued at $19.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Freightcar America Inc (NASDAQ:RAIL) by 134,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 419,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR).

More notable recent Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Great Lakes Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Activists Are Shaking Things Up At Great Lakes Dredge & Dock – Benzinga” on January 05, 2017. More interesting news about Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Great Lakes Announces Receipt of $91 Million in Awarded Work – GlobeNewswire” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “10 Cheap Stocks to Buy Now Under $10 – NASDAQ” with publication date: August 15, 2014.

Analysts await Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 27.78% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.18 per share. GLDD’s profit will be $8.30M for 19.23 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acg Wealth reported 2,798 shares. First Personal Fincl owns 0.03% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 505 shares. Central Bank & Trust And has invested 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Regentatlantic Llc holds 0.54% or 46,123 shares in its portfolio. Howard Mngmt holds 2.17% or 91,482 shares in its portfolio. Bristol John W & Commerce Ny owns 2,200 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Artisan Prtn LP invested in 402,588 shares. Northrock Lc owns 1,601 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings reported 1,500 shares. Bangor Bank & Trust holds 0.21% or 6,878 shares in its portfolio. Barbara Oil Commerce stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Advisors Capital Limited Liability holds 0.97% or 93,466 shares. Rnc Capital Management Lc, a California-based fund reported 20,424 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 28,713 shares. The Vermont-based Maple Capital Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $796.49M for 17.26 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Raytheon (RTN) developing advanced high-power microwave system for US Air Force deployment – StreetInsider.com” on September 24, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Chantilly contractor acquires next-gen weapons company – Washington Business Journal” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bernstein doesnâ€™t see much upside from UTX-RTN merger – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Raytheon a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “7 Strong-Buy Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $292.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 346 shares to 4,104 shares, valued at $7.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,409 shares, and has risen its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).