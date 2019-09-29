As Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) Shares Rose, Chicago Equity Partners Upped by $936,540 Its Holding; Oracle (ORCL) Holder Great Lakes Advisors Cut Stake by $2.16 Million as Share Price Rose

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 38,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.73M, down from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 12.13M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% IN 4Q; 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Takes Violations of Its Intellectual Property Rights Very Seriously; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s copyright claim against Google; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q OTHER INCOME 489.4M RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Enables Smart Manufacturing with New Artificial Intelligence Cloud Applications; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: THE BULK OF BOOKINGS NOT FROM TRADITIONAL USER BASE; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s billion-dollar copyright claim against Google; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S SAFRA CATZ: OPERATING MARGINS WILL CONTINUE TO EXPAND; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q New Software Licenses $1.39B

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 109.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 85,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 163,060 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80M, up from 77,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $654.22M market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.25. About 550,826 shares traded or 4.67% up from the average. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 19/03/2018 – International Big Data Partnership Helps Position Great Lakes Region as a Global Leader in Data Science and the Digital Economy; 21/03/2018 – Sen. Stabenow: Stabenow Announces Full Restoration of Great Lakes Funding and Actions to Combat Asian Carp in Federal Budget; 02/05/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 21/05/2018 – GREAT LAKES AFRICA ENERGY TO BUILD, OWN, OPERATE 250MW PLANT; 28/03/2018 – Great Lakes Airlines Shuts Down Operations lndefinitely; 20/03/2018 – Explore Bay Harbor Announces 2018 Magazine and Great Lakes Center for the Arts Summer Lineup; 28/03/2018 – Great Lakes Airlines Shuts Down Operations Indefinitely; 02/04/2018 – Global Finance Ranks Citizens Bank as Best Bank in Northeast and Great Lakes Regions for 2018; 27/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman, Stabenow, Bipartisan Colleagues Request Full Funding for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative; 11/04/2018 – UN Security Council urges an end to recurring cycles of instability in Africa’s Great Lakes region

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Causeway Emerg Mkt Fund Inst C by 34,803 shares to 3.84M shares, valued at $47.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Dj Brkfld Global (TOLZ) by 8,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,208 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oarsman Cap Inc stated it has 15,726 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Swiss Bancorp reported 8.45 million shares. 32,844 were accumulated by Hills National Bank & Trust Company. Churchill Management has 0.2% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 131,287 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Lp owns 992,560 shares or 1.89% of their US portfolio. Atwood Palmer Inc holds 0.1% or 12,600 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 499,427 shares. Magnetar Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,833 shares. Wesbanco Bank & Trust, West Virginia-based fund reported 230,630 shares. 1,905 were accumulated by Valley National Advisers. 1.06 million are owned by M&T Bancorporation. Blume Mgmt Inc owns 91,535 shares or 2.64% of their US portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough & Com, Virginia-based fund reported 239,559 shares. First Republic Investment accumulated 966,822 shares or 0.3% of the stock. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.57% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49B and $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 53,035 shares to 61,080 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 38,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,820 shares, and cut its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI).

