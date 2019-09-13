As Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) Share Value Rose, Holder Minerva Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding; Northpointe Capital Increased Walmart (WMT) Position

Minerva Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc sold 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.88M, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $650.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 84,338 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 18/04/2018 – City of Chicago: Statement from Mayor Emanuel on U.S. Senate Vote to Protect Great Lakes; 09/03/2018 – Rep. Bergman: Bergman Continues Fight for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Funding; 28/03/2018 – Great Lakes Airlines Shuts Down Operations Indefinitely; 25/04/2018 – DoD – US Navy: SWOSU Great Lakes Holds Denim Day Event; 02/05/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge 1Q Loss $9.3M; 04/05/2018 – Ontario Most at Risk Among Great Lakes Economies in Nafta Talks; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ‘B-‘ Rtg Otlk To Neg; 21/03/2018 – Sen. Stabenow: Stabenow Announces Full Restoration of Great Lakes Funding and Actions to Combat Asian Carp in Federal Budget; 23/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Great Lakes Invasive Carp Challenge finalists to compete Tuesday in livestream event; 18/04/2018 – Sen. Gillibrand: To Protect Against Future Flooding Along New York’s Great Lakes Coastline, Senator Gillibrand Pushes For

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 62.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 9,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 24,875 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.75M, up from 15,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $118.02. About 1.08M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 13/05/2018 – Walmart shifts global strategy in effort to best Amazon; 12/04/2018 – WALMART’S PROPOSED DEAL FOR NEW FLIPKART SHARES SET TO VALUE FLIPKART AT $18 BLN – $19 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Walmart To Introduce Opioid Prescription Restrictions, Require E-prescriptions — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s UK merger deal is a ‘protection program’ against Amazon. expert says; 30/04/2018 – Walmart seeks to invest in cybersecurity startups in Israel, sources say; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week; 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-For Amazon, deal with India’s Flipkart was a non-starter – Business Standard; 20/03/2018 – Walmart’s Lore: Staying Put and On Plan; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES PETCO TO B3; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 20/03/2018 – WALMART LOOKING FOR MORE BRANDS TO GROW E-COMMERCE BUSINESS

Investors sentiment increased to 2.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold GLDD shares while 31 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 50.43 million shares or 6.20% more from 47.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paloma Prtn Management Company holds 32,104 shares. Hillsdale Invest has invested 0.37% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Ameritas Invest Partners has invested 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Js Ltd Co reported 23,200 shares. Swiss Bankshares owns 104,900 shares. Tcw Gp reported 412,402 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability has invested 0.16% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). 1.30 million are held by Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Com. 32,979 were reported by Principal Gru. Millennium Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Minerva Advisors Limited Company accumulated 1.08 million shares. 62,441 are owned by Tudor Inv Et Al. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated, California-based fund reported 804,893 shares. State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 55,200 shares.

Analysts await Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 27.78% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.18 per share. GLDD’s profit will be $8.30 million for 19.60 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.78% negative EPS growth.

