As Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Globeflex Capital LP Boosted Holding; National General Holdings (NGHC) Position Lifted by Denali Advisors Llc

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in National General Holdings Corp (NGHC) by 68135.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 34,749 shares as the company's stock rose 0.82% . The institutional investor held 34,800 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $798,000, up from 51 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in National General Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $23.11. About 45,378 shares traded. National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) has declined 8.71% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.71% the S&P500.

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (GLDD) by 18469.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 53,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 53,851 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $595,000, up from 290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $639.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.02. About 232,526 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 30/03/2018 – DoD – US Navy: SWOSU Great Lakes Hosts LDO/CWO program; 02/05/2018 – GREAT LAKES DREDGE 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 4.0C (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: MIOSHA and Great Lakes Safety Training Center Sign Alliance to Promote Workplace Safety and Health; 22/03/2018 – Ohio Corn, Wheat and Soybean Farmers Denounce Proposed Gutting of Great Lakes Restoration Initiative; 04/05/2018 – Toronto Star: Ontario is most at risk in Great Lakes region to NAFTA disruptions, BMO reports; 04/04/2018 – City of Chicago: Alexis Rockman: The Great Lakes Cycle at the Chicago Cultural Center June 2-October 1; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Levin: Great Lakes Restoration Funding Urged in Bipartisan Letter; 04/05/2018 – Ontario Most at Risk Among Great Lakes Economies in Nafta Talks; 18/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority members meet in Charleston for annual Great Lakes Regional Conference; 11/04/2018 – DoD – US Navy: SWOSU Great Lakes Names Top Sailors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold NGHC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 54.81 million shares or 0.47% more from 54.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 868,500 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc reported 71,865 shares. Gsa Prns Llp reported 0.13% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% of its portfolio in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) for 10,292 shares. Moreover, Trexquant Inv Lp has 0.04% invested in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) for 17,365 shares. Quantbot Techs LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Strs Ohio reported 33,600 shares stake. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc owns 52,050 shares. 10,778 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Moreover, Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Illinois-based Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). The Connecticut-based Matarin Capital Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.25% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Bogle Limited Partnership De accumulated 0.07% or 37,275 shares. Sei Invests Co has 0% invested in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Invesco invested in 0% or 94,337 shares.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $668.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 11,200 shares to 75,800 shares, valued at $3.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 29,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,500 shares, and cut its stake in Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold GLDD shares while 31 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 50.43 million shares or 6.20% more from 47.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Falcon Point Ltd Liability holds 0.56% or 94,174 shares in its portfolio. Boston Partners, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 670,519 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Company owns 960,673 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 7,504 shares. Federated Pa reported 0% stake. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 35,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The California-based Dorsey Wright Associate has invested 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Voya Invest Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 52,543 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Walthausen & Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.27M shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 504,766 shares. 64,400 were reported by Strs Ohio. River Mercantile Asset Management Llp has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Boston Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 100,434 shares.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98 billion and $480.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp Cl A (NYSE:LEN) by 17,490 shares to 7,050 shares, valued at $342,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oasis Midstream Partners Unt by 22,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,322 shares, and cut its stake in Ichor Holdings Ord.

