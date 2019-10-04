As Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) Stock Rose, Holder Minerva Advisors Decreased Position by $352,000; Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding in Finisar Corp. (FNSR) by $551,628 as Share Price Declined

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Finisar Corp. (FNSR) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 25,074 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.04% . The institutional investor held 458,210 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.48M, down from 483,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Finisar Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.86B market cap company. It closed at $23.77 lastly. It is up 39.73% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FNSR News: 08/03/2018 – FINISAR CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.20; 05/04/2018 – CAFC: FINISAR CORPORATION v. NISTICA, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1649 – 2018-04-05; 15/05/2018 – Pioneer Investment Management Exits Position in Finisar; 09/05/2018 – Finisar Short-Interest Ratio Rises 66% to 10 Days; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL ADDED FNSR, PETX IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Finisar (FNSR) Gains on Positive Win Chatter; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces Industry’s First 400G QSFP-DD Active Optical Cable and Transceivers for Switching and Routing Applications; 27/04/2018 – Global Fiber Optical Coupler Market to 2022 – Dominated by Corning, Finisar, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, and Sumitomo Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F; 08/03/2018 – FINISAR SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 9.0C TO 15C, EST. 21.3C

Minerva Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc sold 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.88M, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $661.88 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $10.37. About 549,927 shares traded or 6.71% up from the average. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 02/05/2018 – GREAT LAKES DREDGE 1Q REV. $146.6M, EST. $184.0M (2 EST.); 28/03/2018 – Macomb Daily: Latest scoop: Haagen-Dazs grand opening at Great Lakes Crossing is April 7; 11/04/2018 – UN Security Council urges an end to recurring cycles of instability in Africa’s Great Lakes region; 19/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: MIOSHA and Great Lakes Safety Training Center Sign Alliance to Promote Workplace Safety and Health; 18/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority members meet in Charleston for annual Great Lakes Regional Conference; 16/05/2018 – Great Lakes Graphite Announces Resumption of Trading and Corporate Update; 18/04/2018 – Sen. Gillibrand: To Protect Against Future Flooding Along New York’s Great Lakes Coastline, Senator Gillibrand Pushes For; 28/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: Gov. Snyder welcomes Chicago as newest member of Great Lakes Basin Partnership to Block Asian Carp; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Levin: Great Lakes Restoration Funding Urged in Bipartisan Letter; 21/05/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE, GREAT LAKES AFRICA ENERGY SIGN MOU ON ROVUMA GAS

Analysts await Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 27.78% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.18 per share. GLDD’s profit will be $8.30 million for 19.94 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold GLDD shares while 31 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 50.43 million shares or 6.20% more from 47.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Ltd reported 73,205 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Millennium Lc has 500,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). California Employees Retirement System stated it has 171,931 shares. Paloma Prns invested 0.01% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 963,722 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Raymond James And Assoc holds 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) or 19,467 shares. 50,100 were accumulated by Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd. Macquarie Grp Limited holds 0% or 6,286 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Capital Management Corporation, a Delaware-based fund reported 69,322 shares. Essex Inv Management Commerce Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 219,455 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 4.33M shares or 0% of all its holdings.

