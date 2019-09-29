As Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) Stock Price Rose, Minerva Advisors Lowered Its Position by $352,000; Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Declined While Great West Life Assurance Company Has Lowered Stake by $36.41 Million

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 32.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 674,318 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 1.41 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $77.45 million, down from 2.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $62.08. About 4.94 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Health completes world’s third-largest corporate bond sale; 11/04/2018 – The plan will first be available to those using CVS’ pharmacy benefit manager Caremark; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as President of CVS Pharmacy; 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross, Lyft, Walgreens and CVS partner to help patients get their scripts; 23/04/2018 – Maryland DoE: MSDE DORS and CVS Health to Honor First Graduates of Retail Training Program; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Rev $45.69B; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Investors pile into CVS Health’s $40 billion M&A bonds; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health

Minerva Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc sold 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.88M, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $654.22M market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.25. About 554,256 shares traded or 5.32% up from the average. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 27/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman, Stabenow, Bipartisan Colleagues Request Full Funding for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative; 15/03/2018 – AdvisorHub: Schwab Terminates Custody Agreement with Great Lakes & Atlantic; 22/03/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown, Portman Announce Full Funding for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative; 20/04/2018 – DJ Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporati, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLDD); 09/03/2018 – Rep. Bergman: Bergman Continues Fight for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Funding; 21/03/2018 – Sen. Stabenow: Stabenow Announces Full Restoration of Great Lakes Funding and Actions to Combat Asian Carp in Federal Budget; 20/03/2018 – Explore Bay Harbor Announces 2018 Magazine and Great Lakes Center for the Arts Summer Lineup; 28/03/2018 – Macomb Daily: Latest scoop: Haagen-Dazs grand opening at Great Lakes Crossing is April 7; 21/05/2018 – GREAT LAKES AFRICA ENERGY TO BUILD, OWN, OPERATE 250MW PLANT; 04/04/2018 – City of Chicago: Alexis Rockman: The Great Lakes Cycle at the Chicago Cultural Center June 2-October 1

Analysts await Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 27.78% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.18 per share. GLDD’s profit will be $8.30 million for 19.71 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.78% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30 billion for 8.77 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $43.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs LP by 143,109 shares to 172,777 shares, valued at $4.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 203,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 450,329 shares, and has risen its stake in First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN).

