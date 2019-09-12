As Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) Valuation Rose, Holder Minerva Advisors Lowered by $352,000 Its Stake; Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Market Value Rose While Knott David M Has Upped by $482,196 Its Stake

Minerva Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc sold 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.88 million, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $628.05 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.79% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $9.84. About 734,643 shares traded or 26.24% up from the average. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 15/05/2018 – Great Lakes Caring, National Home Health Care, and Jordan Health Services Combine to Become One of the Nation’s Largest Home; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B-‘; 18/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority members meet in Charleston for annual Great Lakes Regional Conference; 23/03/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Secures Full Funding for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative; 18/04/2018 – Sen. Gillibrand: To Protect Against Future Flooding Along New York’s Great Lakes Coastline, Senator Gillibrand Pushes For; 19/04/2018 – Sen Chuck Shumer: SCHUMER SUCCESSFULLY LEAD EFFORT TO BLOCK SENATE BILL THAT COULD HAVE POLLUTED NEW YORK’S GREAT LAKES; 19/03/2018 – NOAA: Study: Climate change soon to be main cause of heat waves in West, Great Lakes; 30/03/2018 – DoD – US Navy: SWOSU Great Lakes Hosts LDO/CWO program; 22/03/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown, Portman Announce Full Funding for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative; 31/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Great Lakes Gas Transmission At ‘BBB-‘

Knott David M increased its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc. (CHRS) by 54.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M bought 21,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.45% . The institutional investor held 62,387 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, up from 40,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Coherus Biosciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $20.3. About 79,076 shares traded. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) has declined 6.56% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Coherus BioSciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHRS); 10/05/2018 – Coherus BioSciences Names Samuel Nussbaum to Bd of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 04/05/2018 – Coherus Bio Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES INC – FDA PROVIDED A BIOSIMILAR USER FEE ACT ACTION DATE OF NOVEMBER 3, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheum; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 17/05/2018 – BEYONDSPRING TO PRESENT POSITIVE DATA FROM PROSPECTIVE PHASE 2 TRIAL COMPARING PLINABULIN TO NEULASTA FOR THE PREVENTION OF CHEMOTHERAPY-INDUCED NEUTROPENIA AT 2018 ASCO ANNUAL MEETING; 08/03/2018 – COHERUS SEES CHS-1701 EUROPEAN APPROVAL OPINION IN 2H OF 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.45, from 1.5 in 2019Q1.

Knott David M, which manages about $237.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 167,500 shares to 343,347 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.9 in 2019Q1.

