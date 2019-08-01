As Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Wynnefield Capital Has Cut Its Stake; Churchill Downs (CHDN) Holder Three Peaks Capital Management Has Upped Holding by $3.10 Million

Wynnefield Capital Inc decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc sold 185,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The hedge fund held 1.33 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85 million, down from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $692.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $10.93. About 257,429 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 22/03/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown, Portman Announce Full Funding for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Kaptur: Kaptur: Resources for Great Lakes, opioid crisis, manufacturing and clean energy secured in spending agreement; 02/05/2018 – GREAT LAKES DREDGE 1Q REV. $146.6M, EST. $184.0M (2 EST.); 10/05/2018 – LPGA, Dow Partner to Bring New Team Competition to Michigan’s Great Lakes Bay Region Starting in 2019; 18/04/2018 – Sen. Gillibrand: To Protect Against Future Flooding Along New York’s Great Lakes Coastline, Senator Gillibrand Pushes For; 02/05/2018 – GREAT LAKES DREDGE 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 4.0C (2 EST.); 10/05/2018 – LPGA, Dow Partner to Bring New Team Competition to Michigan’s Great Lakes Bay Region Starting in 2019; 18/04/2018 – City of Chicago: Statement from Mayor Emanuel on U.S. Senate Vote to Protect Great Lakes; 28/03/2018 – Macomb Daily: Latest scoop: Haagen-Dazs grand opening at Great Lakes Crossing is April 7; 26/04/2018 – Rep. Walberg: Walberg Presses EPA Administrator Pruitt on Great Lakes Funding, Asian Carp

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 228.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 34,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 49,586 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, up from 15,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.20B market cap company. The stock increased 8.07% or $9.65 during the last trading session, reaching $129.3. About 250,154 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs also announces a partnership with SBTech to utilize the integrated technology platform for its new gaming operations; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs: Alex Rankin Appointed Chairman, Karole Lloyd as a New Bd Member; 01/05/2018 – Ram Showcases Limited-edition 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Truck at the 144th ‘Run for the Roses®’ as Brand Continues its ‘Off; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q EPS $12.55; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc. Announces Entry Into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS, ELDORADO GOT FTC REQUEST FOR MORE INFO ON DEAL; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 28/03/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Official Menu Of The 144th Kentucky Derby®

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold GLDD shares while 34 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 47.49 million shares or 8.56% more from 43.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 82,009 shares. National Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). California Public Employees Retirement System invested in 0% or 148,986 shares. Gp One Trading LP owns 2,150 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Boston Prns holds 1.38M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 1.08 million were reported by State Street Corp. 728,440 were reported by Ameriprise Fin. Essex Inv Mngmt stated it has 292,531 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 0% or 689,255 shares. 3,129 were accumulated by Federated Invsts Inc Pa. Tcw Group Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 883,466 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) invested in 0% or 3,432 shares. Element Limited Liability Corporation holds 37,758 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd invested in 913,031 shares or 0% of the stock. Martingale Asset Management Lp has 114,016 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Wynnefield Capital Inc, which manages about $319.90 million and $210.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 52,900 shares to 2.74 million shares, valued at $33.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 3,200 shares. Corsair Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 147,622 shares or 4.09% of all its holdings. Aviance Capital Prtn Limited Liability reported 0.08% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 3,732 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,098 shares. 44,853 are owned by Tygh Capital Mngmt. Aperio Gp Lc reported 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Millennium Management Ltd Company owns 0.03% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 200,847 shares. D E Shaw And Inc holds 0.02% or 136,071 shares. Whittier Com Of Nevada reported 900 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 24,841 shares. Zacks Inv invested in 61,142 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Amer Century Inc stated it has 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $85,219 activity.