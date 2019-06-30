As Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Wynnefield Capital Cut Its Holding; As Transdigm Group (TDG) Stock Value Rose, Valinor Management Has Lowered by $80.82 Million Its Holding

Wynnefield Capital Inc decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc sold 185,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 52.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.33 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85M, down from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $699.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.04. About 851,717 shares traded or 46.19% up from the average. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 120.00% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 115.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 02/05/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge 1Q Rev $146.6M; 19/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: MIOSHA and Great Lakes Safety Training Center Sign Alliance to Promote Workplace Safety and Health; 19/03/2018 – NOAA: Study: Climate change soon to be main cause of heat waves in West, Great Lakes; 19/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: MIOSHA and Great Lakes Safety Training Center Sign Alliance to Promote Workplace Safety and Health; 10/04/2018 – Great Lakes Caring, National Home Health Care, and Jordan Health Services Merge to Become Leader in Home-Based Care; 29/05/2018 – Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 09/03/2018 – Rep. Bergman: Bergman Continues Fight for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Funding; 28/03/2018 – Macomb Daily: Latest scoop: Haagen-Dazs grand opening at Great Lakes Crossing is April 7; 04/05/2018 – Toronto Star: Ontario is most at risk in Great Lakes region to NAFTA disruptions, BMO reports; 18/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority members meet in Charleston for annual Great Lakes Regional Conference

Valinor Management Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 51.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc sold 178,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 170,403 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.36 million, down from 348,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $7.72 during the last trading session, reaching $483.8. About 556,336 shares traded or 83.22% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 36.06% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 07/05/2018 – Behrman Capital Names Vincent Buffa as an Operating Partner; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M SR SUB NOTES; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP REPORTS POTENTIAL FINANCING TRANSACTIONS; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – EXTANT COMPONENTS GROUP IS A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF WARBURG PINCUS LLC; 06/03/2018 TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT REPORTS 5.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TRANSDIGM GROUP INC TDG.N AS OF MARCH 6 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Appoints Mr. Stein and Michele Santana to Its Bd of Directors; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE FOR $525M; 01/05/2018 – TDG UPWARD REVISION TO FY SALES, EBITDA AS DEFINED, ADJ EPS; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Adj EPS $17.35-Adj EPS $17.99; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Aerospace Company Extant Components for $525 Million

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 selling transactions for $10.97 million activity. Wynne Sarah sold 3,000 shares worth $1.26M. Henderson Robert S sold $8.55M worth of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Int Limited Ca accumulated 2,875 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Haverford invested in 1,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advisory accumulated 0.01% or 1,163 shares. 336,174 are owned by Brown Brothers Harriman &. Westpac Bk reported 3,189 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 975 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 660,213 shares. 6,563 are owned by Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company. White Elm Cap Ltd Liability Company accumulated 53,561 shares or 6.4% of the stock. 601,225 are held by Select Equity Group Inc L P. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 19,796 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw Incorporated holds 0.04% or 745 shares. Mar Vista Ptnrs Limited holds 266,966 shares or 3.2% of its portfolio. Raymond James & Assoc has 0.01% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 21,631 shares. Amp Investors reported 17,524 shares.

Analysts await TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $4.01 earnings per share, up 1.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.95 per share. TDG’s profit will be $213.25 million for 30.16 P/E if the $4.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.17 actual earnings per share reported by TransDigm Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.84% negative EPS growth.

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82 billion and $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 424,000 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $106.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 677,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

More notable recent TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TransDigm: Strong Growth, But Escalating Debt Is A Major Concern – Seeking Alpha” on March 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Share Price Increased 170% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (CTRP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Defense Stocks to Buy During Rising Geopolitical Tensions – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Wynnefield Capital Inc, which manages about $319.90 million and $210.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 52,900 shares to 2.74 million shares, valued at $33.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold GLDD shares while 34 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 47.49 million shares or 8.56% more from 43.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Ltd invested 0.04% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). London Company Of Virginia invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Sterling Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 99,833 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Svcs Automobile Association reported 318,466 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 225,344 shares. Bailard Inc, a California-based fund reported 22,500 shares. 48,200 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein L P. Century Incorporated stated it has 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Eam Invsts Ltd invested in 0.39% or 177,713 shares. Bogle Mgmt LP De reported 0.03% stake. The New York-based Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 8,100 shares. Falcon Point Capital holds 0.46% or 95,576 shares.

Analysts await Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 700.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. GLDD’s profit will be $7.60M for 23.00 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Investors Should Hold on to Dycom (DY) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Enova, Popular, Great Lakes, SkyWest and Argo – Nasdaq” published on May 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in Great Lakes (GLDD) Stock – Nasdaq” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation’s (NASDAQ:GLDD) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Lennox (LII) Cheers Shareholders With 20% Dividend Hike – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 23, 2019.