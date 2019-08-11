As Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) Market Value Rose, Wynnefield Capital Trimmed Stake; As Open Text (OTEX) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Tealwood Asset Management Lowered Its Position by $460,142

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 12,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 74,151 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, down from 86,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $38.43. About 344,102 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 15.18C/SHR FROM 13.2C, EST. 15.5C; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: BLUE HARBOUR’S ROBBINS DISCUSSING OPEN TEXT; 17/04/2018 – Blue Harbour CEO Robbins says Open Text could be acquired; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Rev $685.9M; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 62C; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q REV. $686M, EST. $691.8M; 17/04/2018 – Open Text Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q EPS 22c; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE CO; 17/04/2018 – ROBBINS SEES 40%-50% UPSIDE POTENTIAL FOR OPEN TEXT

Wynnefield Capital Inc decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc sold 185,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The hedge fund held 1.33M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85M, down from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $674.64M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.57. About 438,944 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B-‘; 19/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: MIOSHA and Great Lakes Safety Training Center Sign Alliance to Promote Workplace Safety and Health; 22/03/2018 – Ohio Corn, Wheat and Soybean Farmers Denounce Proposed Gutting of Great Lakes Restoration Initiative; 04/05/2018 – Toronto Star: Ontario is most at risk in Great Lakes region to NAFTA disruptions, BMO reports; 15/05/2018 – Great Lakes Caring, National Home Health Care, and Jordan Health Services Combine to Become One of the Nation’s Largest Home-Based Care Providers; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Kelly: Rep. Kelly Matches Words with Actions on Great Lakes Day; 02/05/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 06/03/2018 Rep. Kildee: Congressman Dan Kildee Highlights Great Lakes Week, Speaks Out Against President Trump’s Cuts to Great Lakes; 21/05/2018 – GREAT LAKES AFRICA ENERGY COMMENTS ON MOU IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Rep. Walberg: Walberg Presses EPA Administrator Pruitt on Great Lakes Funding, Asian Carp

Wynnefield Capital Inc, which manages about $319.90 million and $210.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 52,900 shares to 2.74 million shares, valued at $33.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold GLDD shares while 34 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 47.49 million shares or 8.56% more from 43.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Ptnrs owns 0.02% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 1.38M shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 16,751 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Minerva Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.11M shares. Art Advisors Lc stated it has 0.02% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Trexquant Inv LP reported 0.02% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 87,393 shares. Essex Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 292,531 shares. Prescott Grp Incorporated Capital Mgmt Limited Com holds 1.43% or 781,227 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 33,353 shares. Eam Invsts Ltd Com has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). 43,257 are held by Bogle Investment Management LP De. Hodges Cap Mngmt invested in 51,320 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt has 6,350 shares. 1.21M were reported by D E Shaw And Incorporated.

