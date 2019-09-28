As Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Stock Rose, Eam Investors Has Lifted Its Position; As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Increased Its Position

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) by 79.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 141,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 318,716 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.52 million, up from 177,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $654.22M market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.25. About 550,826 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 19/03/2018 – Rep. Levin: Great Lakes Restoration Funding Urged in Bipartisan Letter; 30/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Great Lakes states to address West Nile virus; 15/03/2018 – AdvisorHub: Schwab Terminates Custody Agreement with Great Lakes & Atlantic; 16/05/2018 – Great Lakes Graphite Announces Resumption of Trading and Corporate Update; 28/03/2018 – Great Lakes Airlines Shuts Down Operations lndefinitely; 02/05/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 22/03/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman, Brown Announce Full Funding for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative; 02/05/2018 – GREAT LAKES DREDGE 1Q REV. $146.6M, EST. $184.0M (2 EST.); 20/04/2018 – DJ Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporati, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLDD); 22/03/2018 – Rep. Kaptur: Kaptur: Resources for Great Lakes, opioid crisis, manufacturing and clean energy secured in spending agreement

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 632.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 11,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 13,202 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44M, up from 1,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $217.29. About 1.47M shares traded or 29.63% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy

More notable recent Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) news were published by: Nwitimes.com which released: “Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Reports Not-So-Great Q1 Earnings – nwitimes.com” on May 08, 2017, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation Common Stock (GLDD) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” published on September 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Great Lakes Reports Strong First Quarter Nasdaq:GLDD – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Great Lakes Announces Receipt of $113 Million Jacksonville Deepening Award – GlobeNewswire” published on September 27, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks That Could Help Russell 2000 Rebound in 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 31, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold GLDD shares while 31 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 50.43 million shares or 6.20% more from 47.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Management invested 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Falcon Point Limited Com has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 8,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Legal General Group Plc reported 11,802 shares. 26,583 were reported by Pnc Gru. Jennison Limited Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 3.94M shares. Prescott Gp Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 252,627 shares. Strs Ohio owns 64,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. United Services Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 398,454 shares. Dupont Mngmt reported 69,322 shares stake. American Century Cos reported 297,038 shares. Harvey Partners Ltd Co holds 4.38% or 287,600 shares. Ellington Mgmt Grp Ltd, a Connecticut-based fund reported 35,700 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 141,267 shares.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15 million and $408.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) by 3,323 shares to 6,543 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glaukos Corporation by 7,311 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,972 shares, and cut its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST).

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Large-Cap Healthcare Stocks Recently Hitting All-Time Highs: Are They Buys? – Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 314% – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Forget the Inverted Yield Curve, These 3 Stocks Just Hit All-Time Highs – Motley Fool” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Closer Look At Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s (NYSE:EW) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.