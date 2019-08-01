As Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) Market Valuation Rose, Clarivest Asset Management Lifted by $7.61 Million Its Holding; As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Chilton Investment Co Has Lowered by $21.97 Million Its Stake

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 7589.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 951,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 963,722 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.59 million, up from 12,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $679.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.72. About 512,749 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 22/03/2018 – Rep. Kildee: Statement by Rep. Kildee on Congress Rejecting President Trump’s Cuts to Great Lakes Funding; 15/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: SWOSU, CSCSU Great Lakes Host CAPS Program Participants; 19/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: MIOSHA and Great Lakes Safety Training Center Sign Alliance to Promote Workplace Safety and Health; 04/04/2018 – City of Chicago: Alexis Rockman: The Great Lakes Cycle at the Chicago Cultural Center June 2-October 1; 11/04/2018 – DoD – US Navy: SWOSU Great Lakes Names Top Sailors; 11/04/2018 – UN Security Council urges an end to recurring cycles of instability in Africa’s Great Lakes region; 28/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Gov. Snyder welcomes Chicago as newest member of Great Lakes Basin Partnership to Block Asian Carp; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Kelly: Rep. Kelly Matches Words with Actions on Great Lakes Day; 25/04/2018 – DoD – US Navy: SWOSU Great Lakes Holds Denim Day Event; 29/05/2018 – Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 91.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc sold 116,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 10,284 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, down from 126,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $944.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $208.43. About 51.99M shares traded or 92.51% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – BILL GATES SAYS APPLE MULTIPLE IS `NOT GIGANTIC’: CNBC; 05/03/2018 – Is Apple iPhone X Production at Risk? — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – This former Facebook executive sees Apple as a massive generator of cash, but thinks the company may be slipping on the innovation side; 24/04/2018 – US investigates telecom carriers, industry organization over alleged eSIM collusion after Apple’s complaint, sources say; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: The DACA situation is one that I am personally, as an American, deeply offended by. The DACA situation is not an immigration issue. It’s a moral issue. #RevolutionCHI; 16/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Apple on May 15 for “Remote control systems that can distinguish stray light sources”; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 26/03/2018 – Apple iPhone: Let’s Hope Average Prices Decline, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Big Apple Bagel to honor local heroes; 25/05/2018 – JicksonCt: Apple is customizing VW’s T6 Transporter vans with autonomous technology, according to a Bloomberg source.…

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple Makes a Bizarre Move in India – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: QCOM, SHOP, FIT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “1 More Way Apple Undermines App Store Competition – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “There Is Much More Room For Apple Pay – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Apple To Announce 3 New iPhone Models – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22B and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 19,072 shares to 76,286 shares, valued at $4.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 14,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 477,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Frontdoor Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Co owns 191,227 shares or 1.51% of their US portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Co Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 27,792 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership accumulated 620,774 shares. River Road Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.38% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 4.55 million are held by Hsbc Public Ltd. Raymond James & Assoc holds 5.15M shares or 1.48% of its portfolio. Fdx Advisors accumulated 37,395 shares. Gfs Advsrs Ltd holds 6.16% or 109,471 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc reported 2.26 million shares. Osterweis Mgmt accumulated 0.11% or 9,447 shares. Synovus Fin Corp reported 1.16% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lourd Capital Limited Liability holds 0.53% or 28,566 shares. Telos Capital Mgmt Inc invested 3.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Smith Howard Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 4,855 shares stake. Shine Invest Advisory Service Inc holds 6,136 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Brass & Coppr Hldgs I (NYSE:BRSS) by 91,739 shares to 171,644 shares, valued at $5.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 755,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (NASDAQ:AMOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold GLDD shares while 34 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 47.49 million shares or 8.56% more from 43.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation holds 0% or 1.08 million shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Lc reported 0% stake. Blackrock accumulated 0% or 4.16M shares. Millennium Limited Liability Company holds 676,784 shares. Ameritas Partners accumulated 5,123 shares. The Massachusetts-based Bogle Management Ltd Partnership De has invested 0.03% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corp holds 0.01% or 94,600 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 11,882 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 4,691 shares or 0% of the stock. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 25,644 shares. Amer Century Inc has 222,725 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 672,500 shares. 99,833 were accumulated by Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Northern stated it has 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD).